Police are trying to find out who disabled a medical clinic’s exterior breaker box, turning off power to the building and ruining a number of vaccines.

Someone broke the lock on an electrical box belonging to Southwest Care clinic, 901 W Alameda St., early Tuesday morning before turning off its power and then disabling its generator, according to Santa Fe police. Nothing appears to have been stolen, and no vandal seems to have broken into the clinic.

Lori Gravelle, the independent clinic’s director of compliance and quality, said staff arrived Tuesday morning to find they were without power. Refrigerators containing vials of vaccines and medications are armed with alarms to alert employees when temperatures drop below a certain degree, but that had not yet happened, she said.

