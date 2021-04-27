Amid predictions of a dangerous wildfire season fueled by extreme drought and high winds, a fire in Southern New Mexico that was discovered Monday surged from 30 acres to 6,100 with no containment, the U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday.
The Three Rivers Fire in Lincoln County began on the backside of the White Mountains, half a mile from the Three Rivers Campground in Lincoln National Forest, according to the Forest Service. Winds and steep slopes had pushed the fire east toward Ski Apache.
Rain and snow Tuesday morning helped slow the fire, but dry air and warmer conditions are expected to return later this week, a Forest Service spokeswoman said.
"Our largest concern is obviously public and firefighter safety. We want to make sure that everybody stays safe and healthy both from the effects of the fire on the fire itself, but then also we are still under COVID protections," Laura Rapon said.
There have been no injuries or damages to structures from the fire, Rapon said, but a number of areas were under evacuation orders.
Some people who had evacuated were slowly allowed back into the canyon.
A Type-1 Incident Management Team, made up of experts in various fields such as fire operations, communications and medical personnel, was brought in to assess the situation.
A Hotshot crew, an air tanker, a helicopter, nine fire engines and other resources were dedicated to fighting the blaze.
The Three Rivers Fire was one of at least four burning in New Mexico.
- The Francisco Fire ignited near Truchas on Monday and had grown to about 15 acres. It was 20 percent contained Tuesday, and no structures were threatened.
- The 52-acre Paradise Loop Fire in Torrance County started Saturday and was largely contained.
- The 30-acre Peterson Fire near Las Vegas, N.M., was mostly contained.
City of Santa Fe Wildland Fire Superintendent Nathan Miller said the fires were not surprising given the conditions.
"The fire in Lincoln is spreading rapidly," he said. "These are some of the perfect conditions that we've talked about before."
New Mexico's drought combined with high winds and low humidity contributed to growing concerns that this year's fire season may be worse than those in recent years, Miller said.
Both the city fire department and Santa Fe County Fire Department said they have not received any requests to assist crews battling the Three Rivers Fire, but they were ready to help if needed.
