Residents expressed excitement about initial plans for a public park along South Meadows Road, which will include native plants, an orchard, a water feature and a connection to the Acequia Trail.
The 5.12-acre park at 3600 S. Meadows Road, currently referred to as Los Prados Park, is part of the planned Los Prados development by Homewise Inc. The Santa Fe City Council approved the affordable housing development at a contentious meeting in February.
Little of that rancor was on display at an early neighborhood notification meeting Wednesday night, which was held over Zoom and attended by about 25 people.
Many said they were pleased by elements included in the design.
This is the first of three early neighborhood notification meetings as part of the project. Homewise previously held an open house in May at the Southside Branch Library to solicit feedback for the park.
The park “is really going to be a gem in the neighborhood,” said Jennifer Jenkins from JenkinsGavin Land Use, which is developing the planning for the project. Sites Southwest is in charge of landscape design.
The park will be at the north end of the development off South Meadows Road and Rufina Street. It was intentionally put in that area so it would connect with an Acequia Trail expansion project and have pedestrian access.
“It’s a really important connection for this part of town,” Jenkins said.
George Radnovich with Sites Southwest said designers wanted to have “as light of a touch as we could” and incorporated several natural features.
The park will have turf grass in the middle and will be surrounded by native plants, including one area along the trail that will serve as habitat to entice butterflies, birds and other animals.
There will be two “nature play” areas as well as a traditional playground, along with a “contemplative area” that may include a sculpture. One side of the park will have an orchard of fruit trees that will include pollinators. The orchard will be irrigated by rainwater, Radnovich said.
The other side will have a mini-pitch area for kids and either basketball or pickleball courts, though Radnovich said the designers are leaning away from pickleball for noise reasons. There will be a plaza area near the courts that will be large enough for people to enjoy picnics.
The park will have 25 parking spots along with several spots for food trucks and there will also be street parking in the development.
“I think we’re going to be in really good shape on the parking front,” Jenkins said.
Radnovich said the park will use sustainable wood and natural-looking materials for benches, tables and other structures and will preserve the existing trees and nature plants in the space as much as possible during development.
Jenkins said the developers are in the process of dedicating the park land to the city.
They expect to submit a preliminary plat application in November and go before the Planning Commission for a first hearing in January. Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer.
Neighbors in attendance had largely positive comments about the plans.
Several voiced concerns fruit trees would attract skunks or other wild animals, and one woman asked the city to consider putting in piñons instead. Others raised ideas about how to discourage graffiti.
Several people specifically said they did not want a pickleball court, and one couple asked the city to consider a bocce ball court instead, saying there are not currently any public courts in Santa Fe and that it would be accessible to people of all ages.
A second early neighborhood notification for the park is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Southside Branch Library. A meeting to discuss plans for the subdivision is anticipated for October.