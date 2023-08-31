Homewise.jpg

Residents expressed excitement about initial plans for a public park along South Meadows Road, which will include native plants, an orchard, a water feature and a connection to the Acequia Trail.

The 5.12-acre park at 3600 S. Meadows Road, currently referred to as Los Prados Park, is part of the planned Los Prados development by Homewise Inc. The Santa Fe City Council approved the affordable housing development at a contentious meeting in February.

Little of that rancor was on display at an early neighborhood notification meeting Wednesday night, which was held over Zoom and attended by about 25 people.

