Residents hoping to prevent 22 acres of open space on the city’s south side from being converted into an affordable housing project again voiced their opposition to the proposal Tuesday evening, repeating complaints that surrounding neighborhoods have suffered the brunt of recent development and would now lose access to a valuable recreation spot.
Krista Brening, one of several people who spoke against the plan by local nonprofit Homewise during a more than two-hour early neighborhood notification meeting, said she was “confused” why the organization was attached to the space.
She wondered if similar plans would be proposed for open spaces in other, more affluent parts of the city.
Other locations in Santa Fe could support Homewise’s development, she said, adding, “It is a housing crisis, not a property crisis.”
Homewise plans to construct about 160 homes and a 5-acre park on a vacant lot previously identified as park land. The nonprofit is seeking to rezone the property to allow for more dense housing — six homes per acre and 21 homes per acre.
It estimates the homes would start at $128,000 for a one-bedroom.
Affordable housing advocates, including Homewise CEO Mike Loftin, see the project as an example of a needed infill project in a city desperate for housing that is obtainable for lower-income homeowners.
Area residents argue, however, the area along South Meadows Road is used heavily by residents as open space.
“I heard you speak about endeavoring to build a 5-acre park,” resident Janette Smith said, “but what you are really doing is taking away 22 acres of open space.”
Santa Fe County used public bond funds in 2001 to purchase the land with the intent of developing it as a park, but in 2020, the county put the land on the market, contending it had satisfied its obligation to repay the bond and was in the clear to make the sale.
Homewise purchased the property from the county in April for $1.7 million, leaving it up to the city to determine whether the location will remain open space or become a new housing development.
The purchase agreement allowed for Homewise to wait until it had secured city approval before finalizing the deal, but the nonprofit waived that right.
The Santa Fe Planning Commission has tabled discussions on the proposal multiple times, raising concerns that Homewise’s proposal did not meet city standards.
Resident Joanna Garcia said Tuesday the community would be “hurt” by the development and was “begging” Homewise to return the land to the county to preserve as open space.
Rick Martinez, another resident, questioned who would manage the 5-acre park in the development, noting the city struggles to manage other municipal parks.
Jennifer Jenkins of the planning firm Jenkins Gavins, who spoke on behalf of Homewise, said it was the nonprofit’s intent for the city to take over management responsibilities.
“We are advocating with the city strongly,” she said. “We will develop it in collaboration with the city, but believe they need to take over maintenance and ownership of the park.”
Resident Rachel Thompson questioned how Homewise would ensure members of the local workforce were able to purchase the homes at a reasonable price and prevent people with deep pockets from driving up the costs.
Daniel Slavin, Homewise’s director of real estate development, said while the nonprofit has to follow federal housing guidelines and can’t exclude people from buying the homes, the program is set up in a way that aligns with the nonprofit’s mission to provide homes at an affordable price. “We source the best people, not investors but families trying to work in this community to enjoy this part of the town,” he said.