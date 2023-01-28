The scent of herbs, vegetables, meats and spices greeted guests as they made their way into the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on Saturday for the sold-out 27th Souper Bowl fundraiser.

Nineteen restaurants from all over the city brought their best bisques, chowders and stews to see who cooked up the best one, while raising money for The Food Depot.

"It's an incredible thing to see the community care so much about this event," said Jill Dixon, The Food Depot's deputy director. "We've never sold out before, and to do so our first year back since 2020 completely exceeded our expectations."

