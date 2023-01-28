Roland Berger looks for his next morsel as his 2-year-old son, Nico Sherwin-Berger, eats soup Saturday during the 27th Souper Bowl at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The event raised $84,000 for The Food Depot, which helps feed hungry people in Northern New Mexico.
Ron Adams and his wife, Cate Adams, finish their dessert while the afternoon rush arrives Saturday during the 27th Souper Bowl at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The Food Depot event raised $84,000 to feed the hungry.
The scent of herbs, vegetables, meats and spices greeted guests as they made their way into the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on Saturday for the sold-out 27th Souper Bowl fundraiser.
Nineteen restaurants from all over the city brought their best bisques, chowders and stews to see who cooked up the best one, while raising money for The Food Depot.
"It's an incredible thing to see the community care so much about this event," said Jill Dixon, The Food Depot's deputy director. "We've never sold out before, and to do so our first year back since 2020 completely exceeded our expectations."
The Santa Fe-based food bank provides an average of 700,000 meals a month to those in need across nine counties in Northern New Mexico. An estimated 1,300 soup savants turned out to the event, helping The Food Depot raise over $84,000 in ticket sales and sponsorships, which will fund over 85,000 meals.
Attendees got to vote for their favorite soups in four categories — savory, vegetarian, creamy and seafood — with one restaurant taking home the gold football-shaped trophy.
This year, the honor for best overall soup went to Dr. Field Goods Kitchen, for chef Josh Gerwin's creamy truffled cauliflower soup.
"It was made with love," Gerwin said during an interview.
Though the award-winning soup will not be part of the restaurant's permanent menu, Gerwin said it will be available for a week after the contest.
The humble chef, who also conquered the creamy soup category, said that though he won the competition, he wanted the spotlight to shine on the food bank that feeds over 40,000 people in the region.
"This is a competition, but in the end, The Food Depot wins, and that's why we all do it," Gerwin said. "It's not about who wins the best cream soup, or best savory soup, or the best overall. I'm in it for The Food Depot."
CHOMP! took home the crystal bowl for best savory soup with a Thai-Cambodian fusion chicken tom yum soup, created by chef Kimnath "Nath" Nou.
The award for best seafood went to El Nido, with chef Ziggy Montalvo's green coconut seafood curry.
Red Sage at Buffalo Thunder won the vegetarian category with a gramitas de calabacitas, cooked up by chef Tom Kerpon.
In the end, the soups these chefs made will help The Food Depot weather rising food prices and help the growing number of people that need help.
Dixon said there are a number of issues that have intensified the hunger crisis in the area, from skyrocketing food costs to reduced food stamp allocations — state officials announced recently the beefed-up Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that have been available since the coronavirus pandemic started will end in March. Dixon said The Food Depot has already spent $1.4 million on food in the first half of its fiscal year, fully expending its annual food budget. Now, the money raised will help fund the organization through the second half of its fiscal year.
Many chefs put their hearts and souls into these dishes that would eventually go on to help feed thousands.
Chef Kiko Rodriguez, from the Japanese restaurant Tonjiru, simmered his broth for eight hours to make tonjiru, which translates to pork soup. Nou said she hand mashed lemongrass, ginger and various herbs to create a bright and healthy dish. And chef Randy Tapia, owner of Poki Tako, said he only used well water to make sure his chile miso soup didn't get that chlorinated city water flavor.
Like Gerwin, most said they didn't do it for the glory and were happy to help their community.
"We're here really to support The Food Depot, because of all the work they do," said Patrick Lambert, the owner of Cowgirl BBQ. "That's really what motivates us to get out here."