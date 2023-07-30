On the loudest, most maddening nights, Patrick Grace knows he will have no peace.
Grace, 79, discounts any possibility of sleep. He walks the few blocks from his home to Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive, a prime location to collect evidence of lawbreakers stealing his town’s tranquility.
He pulls out his cellphone and records speeding drivers in cars whose revved-up mufflers are designed to damage eardrums. Grace last week sent his recordings to three city councilors.
He says his frustration has boiled over because a small percentage of motorists break noise laws with impunity.
“This is how people go crazy. I can’t relax at night in my own home,” Grace said.
He admits fantasizing about taking a BB-gun to the busy intersection and firing at thundering cars.
That’s a bad idea. Grace knows it, but he says noise pollution has damaged his health and his outlook.
“I’m angry. I have stress, and I have hate,” Grace said.
Many more residents have called or written me about obnoxious noise caused by equally obnoxious drivers. Like Grace, they say laws are on the books to silence scofflaws but they aren’t being enforced.
I decided to check. In the first week of June, I made a public records request for all citations Santa Fe police officers issued to motorists for violating noise laws in the first five months of the year.
After seven weeks, I haven’t received a single record. On two occasions, the city records custodian sent me a standardized statement: “Your request is excessively burdensome or broad and we need additional time to respond.”
Thanksgiving might arrive before any records are turned over. So I made an end run around the bureaucracy in hopes of shaking loose at least some data.
I asked Police Chief Paul Joye for any records or statistics he had regarding drivers causing excessive noise.
Joye called me back within a day. The chief at his fingertips had an overview to share.
From the beginning of this year through July 27, police officers issued 77 citations for excessive vehicle noise. Twenty-nine of those tickets were handed out during the start of summer, between June 23 and July 27.
The number of citations in seven months exceeded the total of the last two years combined. Police in 2022 issued 35 tickets for vehicle noise. They handed out 32 in 2021.
Those numbers seem paltry compared to the nightly disruptions.
“There are people who think we’re not taking this seriously, which is not true,” Joye said.
In his view, the statistics reflect the reality of police work rather than lax enforcement.
The chief points to a surge this year in total calls for police services as one reason his officers might not be available to enforce traffic offenses, including noise, speeding and drivers running red lights and stop signs.
Joye said Santa Fe police handled 47,813 calls for service from the beginning of the year through July 27. That was an increase of 6,800 compared to the same period of 2022.
The upside for Joye was staffing improved this year. His department is budgeted for
169 sworn officers. Twenty-two jobs are unfilled. Thirty-eight were vacant last year.
Staffing levels on certain days allow police officers to be deployed for traffic enforcement. Joye said that system is tenuous, as calls with higher priority can redirect officers at a moment’s notice.
Joye believes his department could use technology to get roaring vehicles off the road. Noise cameras are being deployed in New York City; Knoxville, Tenn.; and other communities.
The devices combine a camera with a meter measuring sound. The camera zooms in to photograph the license plate of vehicles that exceed the allowable noise level.
Joye has had “very introductory conversations” with Mayor Alan Webber and City Manager John Blair about additional spending for noise cameras.
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth and her husband, state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, this year briefly pursued a more sweeping plan.
The Wirths proposed state legislation to enable noise inspections of vehicles. Their bill would have enabled local governments in Santa Fe and four other populous counties to require drivers to pay for a noise inspection in order to register their vehicles.
Most drivers operate quiet cars. Requiring the masses to incur another expense because of a few lawbreakers riled Grace.
“I don’t want [the] middle-income and poor stuck with another fee,” he said.
There was another deficiency with the Wirths’ pitch.
Santa Fe’s city government fails to complete audits on time. The city has yet to remove the drab brown box that sits on the Plaza, where the 152-year-old Soldiers’ Monument stood until a mob destroyed it in October 2020.
With basic services lacking, no one should trust the city to oversee an inspection program of vehicles.
Sen. Wirth got his bill through two legislative committees. But he let it die without receiving a vote of the full Senate. That was a solid indication the measure would have been defeated.
At City Hall, the mayor and councilors this year quadrupled the fine for drivers who violate the noise ordinance once. The penalty rose to $100. It escalates further for repeat offenders.
Every roaring vehicle makes noise cameras look like a smart investment. They aren’t diverted for other duty, and they don’t charge for overtime.