On the loudest, most maddening nights, Patrick Grace knows he will have no peace.

Grace, 79, discounts any possibility of sleep. He walks the few blocks from his home to Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive, a prime location to collect evidence of lawbreakers stealing his town’s tranquility.

He pulls out his cellphone and records speeding drivers in cars whose revved-up mufflers are designed to damage eardrums. Grace last week sent his recordings to three city councilors.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you