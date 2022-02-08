Donny Gerrard sang backup vocals for music stars including Elton John, Bette Midler and B.B. King, and on songs included on soundtracks for Forrest Gump, St. Elmo’s Fire and Little Shop of Horrors.
His career as a soul singer and vocalist spanned nearly 50 years and included recordings with the Canadian pop band Skylark and, more recently, tours with soul, R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples.
Gerrard fell in love with the sky over Santa Fe, his wife, Myra, said in an interview, and the couple moved to New Mexico from Los Angeles 14 years ago.
Gerrard died from cancer Feb. 3 at his home in the Santa Fe Railyard. He was 75.
He was born March 19, 1946, in Vancouver, British Columbia. He gained fame as a member of Skylark, which was founded by keyboardist and producer David Foster and his then-wife B.J. Cook.
Gerrard sang lead on the band’s ballad "Wildflower," which reached No. 1 on the Canadian music industry magazine RPM’s adult contemporary chart and No. 9 on the U.S. music industry magazine Billboard's Hot 100 in 1973, according to Bill Carpenter, a music industry publicist and friend of Staples.
After Skylark disbanded in the mid-'70s, Gerrard began a solo career and released a cover of a 1972 Neil Sedaka song, "(Baby) Don’t Let It Mess Your Mind." His rendition reached No. 65 on the Billboard Top 100 R&B Singles chart, Carpenter wrote in an email.
Gerrard released an eponymous solo album in 1976 on the Greedy Records label, as well as a number of soul, disco and pop singles. His best-known solo track, "Words (Are Impossible)," made the R&B Top 40 and the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Carpenter wrote.
He sang backup vocals for Elton John’s Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy LP, released in 1975. His career as a session vocalist grew in the 1980s, and he recorded with Neil Diamond, Bob Seger, Rickie Lee Jones, Eddie Money, Linda Ronstadt, Aaron Neville, Dusty Springfield and others.
Foster tapped Gerrard again to sing "Tears Are Not Enough" with the Canadian supergroup Northern Lights, which also included Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Bryan Adams.
The song was written for the We Are the World LP, which music producer Quincy Jones released in 1985 to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.
Foster and Gerrard also collaborated on Foster’s "Love Theme from St. Elmo’s Fire (For Just a Moment)," which featured Gerrard singing with Amy Holland.
Gerrard recorded a second solo LP, The Romantic, which was released on Frequency Records in 2000.
He began touring with Mavis Staples in 2007. Staples performed with her family band The Staple Singers beginning in the 1950s and now performs as a solo artist.
Rick Holmstrom, guitarist for the Mavis Staples Band, recalled the first time he met Gerrard. Holmstrom had seen Gerrard perform in Los Angeles, and wanted him to sing on a record he was making, he said in an interview.
“He rode up on a motorcycle, took one pass at the vocals, and rode off,” said Holmstrom, who added Gerrard nailed it on the first take. “I made a made a note to myself: That’s how you do it,” he said.
Five years later, in 2006, Holmstrom’s trio was opening for Staples at a show on the Santa Monica Pier. Her band was late, so the promoter asked Holmstrom to perform with Staples instead. She liked the sound, and asked Holmstrom to put a band together.
“That's when I thought, if we're going to have background singers, we've got to get Donny,” he said.
Gerrard sang on Staples’ recent albums, including the 2010 Grammy Award-winning record You Are Not Alone.
“I don't think there was anybody better. He's right up there with the great vocalists,” Holmstrom said.
Along with his wife, Myra, Gerrard is survived by his sons Cooper Gerrard, who lives in Santa Fe, and Traie Payne; sisters Dale Peck and Yvonne Gerrard; and brother Kenny Gerrard, who also lives in Santa Fe.
