If you're dreaming of a White Christmas, keep dreaming.
While Santa Fe has about a 35 percent chance of some precipitation Friday — Christmas Eve — and though there is a slight chance some of that rain could turn into snow come nightfall, it will probably be no more than a sprinkle, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
"Possibly a dusting, but the snow won't stay around very long," said meteorologist Todd Shoemake Monday. "There's little chance of accumulation because the temperatures are still warm."
Still, some of the western and northern parts of the state might enjoy a whiter Christmas than that, said meteorologist Daniel Porter.
"There will be a few lucky locations across the state," he said, including Red River and Chama.
The big news this week, Porter and Shoemake said, is another potential round of high winds thanks to a slow-moving storm front anchored off the West Coast.
The winds, combined with already dry conditions in much of the state, could lead to potential fire danger in some areas around the Clines Corners region, they said.
Winds topping the 60 mph range caused damage in Northern New Mexico last Wednesday, felling trees and knocking down power lines. The Santa Fe Regional Airport reported wind gusts of 70 mph that day.
Porter said it's possible similar winds could strike this coming week, leading to power outages and limited visibility in some regions.
That wind will get strong, and even severe, in higher elevation above the 9,000- to 10,000-foot level, he said. Those winds will begin decreasing by Friday night.
But temperatures will remain well above normal for this time of year, hovering around the 52-53 degree mark for a few days before dropping into the mid- to high-40s over the weekend.
