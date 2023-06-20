Austin, Texas-based singer and songwriter Aaron LaCombe stops in Taos on May 27 on a break between gigs with his Great Dane, Potter. Lacombe kicked off his New Mexico/Colorado tour on May 27 at Taos Lifestyle with his latest release, "Allsup's Burrito (A Love Song)." Lacombe is scheduled to play Thursday at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery.
Austin, Texas-based singer and songwriter Aaron LaCombe stops in Taos on May 27 on a break between gigs with his Great Dane, Potter. Lacombe kicked off his New Mexico/Colorado tour on May 27 at Taos Lifestyle with his latest release, "Allsup's Burrito (A Love Song)." Lacombe is scheduled to play Thursday at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery.
Austin, Texas-based singer and songwriter Aaron LaCombe takes a break in Taos during his New Mexico and Colorado tour on May 27. The 47-year-old former Ruidoso restaurateur plays about 120 gigs across the country in a year.
Austin, Texas-based singer/songwriter Aaron LaCombe performs May 27 at Taos Lifestyle during his New Mexico and Colorado tour.
Aaron LaCombe was dog-tired when he fell asleep in an Allsup’s convenience store parking lot on the New Mexico/Texas state line.
The Austin, Texas-based musician had been performing back-to-back gigs, crisscrossing the country from Roswell to Nashville, Tenn., then back again.
“When I woke up, I was smelling their burritos,” said the 47-year-old former Ruidoso restaurateur-tuned-musician, whose gig Thursday at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery in Santa Fe will include his ballad "Allsup’s Burrito (A Love Song)."
The song, written in July 2022 and gaining in popularity, is an homage to the deep-fried, ready-to-eat burrito sold at the privately owned chain of some 300 gas station/convenience stores, mostly in New Mexico, West Texas and Oklahoma.
LaCombe kicked off his New Mexico/Colorado tour May 27 at Taos Lifestyle’s listening room. He left his most recent job restoring vintage Airstreams and remodeled a 15-passenger van to accommodate his Great Dane, Potter, a bed and a few fishing rods to traverse the country, performing about 120 shows a year.
“I wrote that song driving down the road to Houston,” said LaCombe, whose fans flock to his concerts for heartfelt and relatable songwriting that inspires a range of emotions, from smiles to tears.
LaCombe said he was excited at first when he got a call from the Allsup's marketing department.
“They wanted me to go to the Larry Joe Taylor Festival in Stephenville, Texas,” he said. “But they didn’t want me to play. They wanted me to be a ‘burrito influencer,’ and they told me they were going to give me burritos and I was to walk around and eat them and people could take my photo alongside cardboard cutouts.”
And being a good sport, he did it. The marketing plan worked at the April festival.
“Well, I guess I've made the big time now,” he wrote on his Facebook timeline late last month. “Yesterday, somewhere in the wide open spaces of West Texas, I ducked into an Allsup's to get a Diet Coke, and I'll be danged if I didn't hear someone sing a couple of bars of my song while standing in front of the burrito case. I guess this is what the top of the mountain feels like.”
While LaCombe has a penchant for humor, he also touches on the more serious side of life and even the mundane moments that bring a taste of sweetness to ordinary days.
LaCombe’s release of "The Laundry Song," about the goodness of clothes dried on the line, was the backdrop of an Italian line dance June 11 at the United Countries exhibition during the Sweat and Dust Country Festival in Rome. There, 450 people in cowboy hats and boots danced in a video that drew more than 155,000 views and 10,000 responses to LaCombe’s social media page.
“They called from Italy and asked if they could use 'The Laundry Song' for a line dance, and we thought it was a little line dancing class, and now he’s getting tons of overseas comments about his songs,” said LaCombe’s publicist, Barry Rogers.
By contrast, the song "Fluorescent Lights" chronicles the death of LaCombe's longtime friend, who struggled with drug addiction and whose body failed as a result.
“It took me a long time to write that,” he said. “I sat down and tried to write it six or seven times, but it didn’t work. That’s how I deal with stuff, happy or sad. It definitely put that whole thing in a compartment for me.”
He said his fans are quick to share with him the emotion his songs summon.
“A girl came up to me last night in this little theater I had played, and she told me about her dad," LaCombe said while driving down the road. "He had also died in a hospital, and she ended up crying at the merch table. We had a nice moment about it."
LaCombe seems to pen the deep human connections and constructs that some have difficulty articulating, the pain of running into an ex at the grocery store, childhood memories from the carnival, the awkwardness of an uncle coming out at the family Christmas dinner.
“Aaron is the old school of Texas, a Townes Van Zandt type. He reminds me of that kind of writer — very artistic, very poetic with what he does,” said Don Rollins, a singer-songwriter who co-wrote "It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere," a song recorded by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett that gave Buffett his only No. 1 hit and who regularly performs with LaCombe. “We work really well together because we’re very different songwriters. He’s sort of serving the muse in a way. He’s not really worried about getting on the radio.”
Mary Domito, owner of Taos Lifestyle, said she was pleased with LaCombe’s performance, a mix of personal songs and the storytelling behind them.
“It speaks a lot to what kind of a man he is to write that kind of music,” she said. “There’s an honesty in his really talented way of wordsmithing.”