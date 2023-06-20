Aaron LaCombe was dog-tired when he fell asleep in an Allsup’s convenience store parking lot on the New Mexico/Texas state line.

The Austin, Texas-based musician had been performing back-to-back gigs, crisscrossing the country from Roswell to Nashville, Tenn., then back again.

“When I woke up, I was smelling their burritos,” said the 47-year-old former Ruidoso restaurateur-tuned-musician, whose gig Thursday at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery in Santa Fe will include his ballad "Allsup’s Burrito (A Love Song)."