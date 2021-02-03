State museums — which have been closed for most of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will begin reopening to the public this week, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs announced Wednesday.
The Museum of International Folk Art and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe will kick off the openings Thursday, and will operate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Each institution will be limited to 75 guests at one time.
The Native arts museum will offer free admission in February, the Department of Cultural Affairs said in a news release.
The National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque is set to open Friday, the agency said, and the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces will open Monday.
The Department of Cultural Affairs said the New Mexico Museum of Art and the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe, the New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque will each open at a later date, along with historical sites statewide.
Museums and historical sites closed in March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 emerged. Some reopened in late September but were ordered to close again as the pandemic began surging to record levels in early November.
The Department of Cultural Affairs said access to some areas of the museums will remain off-limits when the institutions reopen.
Group visits, public programs, special events and volunteer activities will continue in a virtual format, the agency said. Visitors will be required to wear a face mask or multilayered face covering.
