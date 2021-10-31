Lawrence Davis got a crash course on the inner workings of the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association from the get-go.
The day he was sworn in as a member of the Board of Trustees of the state pension fund, commonly known as PERA, a fellow trustee accused him of already having alliances with other board members and staff. At his second meeting with the board, Davis said the former chairwoman informed him she had seniority over him and he would have to follow her orders.
Davis, who works in the city of Albuquerque's budget office, didn't back down. But he recently told lawmakers on a legislative committee the two episodes marked the beginning of a series of "despicable acts" he encountered on the board and show the urgency of restructuring PERA's governance. In other words, changing the composition of the 12-member board, 10 of whom are elected by other city, county and state government workers and retirees.
"Is this board what you want to have managing an $18 billion pension on behalf of 90,000 New Mexicans? Madam chair and members of the committee, the fact is, this board is not working for its members and has not over the past few years," Davis said, adding the board is beset by infighting and lacks the "technical proficiency" to manage such a complex fund.
It's a familiar argument. A push to change PERA's governance has been attempted in the past. It's regaining traction amid concerns the board's divisiveness could be hurting investment returns.
According to a study presented to lawmakers in 2019, poor governance can cost pensions 1 percent to 2 percent annually. In PERA’s case, that could be as much as $360 million in a single year.
While the pension fund closed the fiscal year with a 24 percent return, the highest in its history, the retirement system underperformed compared with peer funds.
"In every long-term period, they’ve consistently performed in the bottom quartile of the worst 25 percent of publicly owned funds greater than a billion dollars," Ismael Torres, the Legislative Finance Committee's chief economist, told the Legislature's Investments and Pensions Oversight Committee earlier this month. "This tends to be a result of asset allocation and the performance of those assets in those allocations as set by the board."
The board has been branded “dysfunctional.”
Rep. Phelps Anderson, I-Roswell, sponsored a measure earlier this year to change the composition from a 12-member elected panel to a 12-member appointed board with at least six members who have a background in investments, finance or pension fund administration. Anderson said Friday he anticipates lawmakers will see "a PERA reform bill" in the 30-day legislative session in 2022, though he noted it will be up to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to place such legislation on her call.
"I and others will be working on the necessary legislation," he said.
When the Legislative Finance Committee received a report on state pension funds' third-quarter investment performance this summer, lawmakers asked analysts to delve into pension governance and how it related to returns.
"If we could have [LFC staff] look at this and give us some thoughts on what we might want to tackle in the 30-day session to try to right this ship and what investment performance improvements we might expect from those sorts of changes, I would certainly appreciate that," House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said at the time.
LFC staff conducted a review of the board structures of the best-funded pensions in the nation.
"I'd say the big trend that was surprising to me when I started running the analysis was seeing how many of those well-funded plans were governed by boards that were made up predominantly of appointed or ex-officio members, and I think that points towards the value of professionalization of boards," Connor Jorgensen, the LFC analyst for PERA, told lawmakers.
Greg Trujillo, who was recently named PERA's executive director after serving on an interim basis for several months, declined to comment on the governance question, saying "weighing in on board matters ... would be sensitive." But Trujillo said he's been told the governance issue is poised to come up during the 30-day legislative session that begins in January.
"That's what we're expecting," he said.
While the session will be short and big items are already poised to be on the agenda, including tackling crime and bail reform, Anderson said PERA reform is "timely and critical" to ensuring the pension funds continues on a path to solvency.
"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has given support to previous efforts to bring solvency to state pension funds," he added.
Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, did not return a message seeking comment late Friday.
Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, said he hasn't heard Lujan Grisham "talk about his specific issue" and didn't know whether she planned to put it on her call.
"What I can tell you is that there has been growing interest in the idea of professionalizing the board because of the upheaval that we've seen over the last few years," he said. "Just some of the things that I've read and heard about when I'm talking to people is the more we can professionalize the board, the better the performance of the fund. And if we can improve the fund even 1 percent a year, that's billions of dollars for retirees, and that's ultimately the goal, is to make sure that that fund is healthy and there in perpetuity."
Asked whether he was sold on the idea of changing the governance structure, Martínez said "a great deal of the uncertainty" stems from the politicizing of the board.
"I'm not picking a side; I don't I don't have a dog in that fight, if you will," he said. "But what I am concerned about is ensuring that our retirees have access to the funds that we promised them. And I think a big part of that is governance. And we've seen it time and time again ... how the board behaves at times."
Davis, who is one of four members who represent municipal government employees, warned the Legislature's Investments and Pensions Oversight Committee earlier this month the fund would continue to underperform unless the composition of the board changed.
"The bottom line is the members of this great fund deserve a board that will work for their benefit," he said. "Unfortunately, the downward spiral will continue if the Legislature does not act and act fast to restructure this board for the benefit of its members."
Stephen Neel, a state employee representative on the board who works as a deputy chief investment officer at the Educational Retirement Board, told committee members the governance of PERA is one of the most important issues facing policymakers today.
"During the past five years, PERA's portfolio has underperformed the median U.S. public pension fund by approximately 1.5 percent per year," he said. "This equates to about a billion dollars in forgone assets."
Neel concluded that much of the underperformance "is due to the revolving door" of PERA's chief investment officer position, which points, in part, to the board's inability to work together.
"PERA has had four chief investment officers over the past 11 years," he said. "When the current vacant position is filled, it will be the fifth CIO in five years. Over the past decade, the average tenure of a PERA CIO is between two and three years. There is a similar churn at the staff level, at the deputy CIO level and for that matter, in portfolio managers."
By contrast, the teacher pension fund and the State Investment Council have both had their chief investment officers for more than 10 years.
"Need I say more?" he said.
"It's imperative to change the governance model at PERA for the sake of the retirees, current PERA members and for that matter, the people of New Mexico because, ultimately, it's the taxpayer that holds the bill," he added. "In my opinion, history will judge us harshly if we don't act to clean up the governance structure."
