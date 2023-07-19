Some Santa Feans say weighing in at City Hall is harder than it should be.
An online platform used by the city of Santa Fe to organize and distribute documents for city meetings, including public comments on policies and land-use cases, has baffled some people who use it and claim the confusing layout has resulted in lost comment submissions.
Santa Fe residents Pat Lillis and Bruce Throne are concerned the process of submitting a comment in the portal could be resulting in lost submissions.
After typing a comment at one window and clicking a “submit” button, users are taken to another window in which a “next” button sits at the bottom, potentially out of view. Commenters must scroll down and click through several more windows before their comment can be submitted.
The process, she and others have said, is not intuitive.
The first time Lillis attempted to submit a comment on the portal, regarding a case before the planning commission in 2022, she thought she had successfully completed the process, but her comment did not show up in materials delivered to commissioners.
“It’s a very difficult system to navigate,” Lillis said. “You’ll never know who thought they submitted and never checked.”
Throne recently emailed city staff about the portal’s flaws, and he was provided with step-by-step instructions for the portal. Those instructions, he said, were incorrect, as they failed to include the second and third steps of the process.
The instructions “prove how misleading the process is,” Lillis said.
Lillis and Throne are among those who opposed a controversial rezoning for a subdivision on Old Pecos Trail that was approved by the city early this year.
The city’s web platform, called PrimeGov, displays agendas and documents for the city’s many public meetings that take place each day. City staff implemented the program in 2021 along with other online systems that assist with government processes like public records requests.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said the goal of such programs is to help community members connect with Santa Fe city government.
“Everyone’s voice should be heard, and my goal is to make sure that everyone’s voice can be heard whether online, in person or written,” she said. “That is 100% the goal.”
Bustos-Mihelcic said she has received some negative feedback about the commenting portal on PrimeGov.
“There are definitely areas where the system could be improved,” she said, but she added the program represents the city going “above and beyond” for constituents.
“I think we’ve done a great job of bringing technology into city government, but I’ve heard feedback,” Bustos-Mihelcic said. “I am exploring other opportunities that could have additional benefits for our constituents and officials.”
She said the implementation of PrimeGov during the pandemic was an “additional service” that made it easier for people to comment in writing on city business. Before that, the public could either speak during a meeting or email city officials.
City staff began requiring public comments on land-use cases be submitted through PrimeGov after employees received “thousands” of such emails regarding Old Pecos Trail, Bustos-Mihelcic said.
“With the new technology, I understand there can be errors on both ends, but in large part, we’re seeing that this is just another tool for people to engage,” she said. “I can’t speak to every instance, but if anything is brought to our attention, we do look into it.”
Adam Johnson, executive director of the historic advocacy organization Old Santa Fe Association, said he submitted at least two comments to the city’s Charter Review Commission in recent months that “disappeared into the ether.”
After noticing his comments were not included along with other documents and comments in the commission’s packet materials on the day of the meeting, Johnson said he emailed a city staffer, who then uploaded his comments and passed them along to commissioners.
Still, the commission, which was in the process of preparing recommendations for changes to the city charter, was not able to review his comments beforehand along with other documents, which Johnson said was “frustrating.”
“The portal has consistently stymied public comment when its purpose is actually to promote it,” Johnson said at a July 12 City Council meeting.
Johnson attributes the hiccups with the public comment portal to technical issues that should be addressed. City staff should make the process more intuitive and perhaps add a feature that provides receipts for commenters, he suggested.
“If you have these roadblocks in the process and no recourse for the public, then it’s a problem for public participation,” he said. “As long as something works, that’s what we want.”