Some Santa Feans say weighing in at City Hall is harder than it should be.

An online platform used by the city of Santa Fe to organize and distribute documents for city meetings, including public comments on policies and land-use cases, has baffled some people who use it and claim the confusing layout has resulted in lost comment submissions.

Santa Fe residents Pat Lillis and Bruce Throne are concerned the process of submitting a comment in the portal could be resulting in lost submissions.

