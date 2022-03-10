Political insiders and ordinary outsiders will have more money in their pockets thanks to new state laws.
The gains were simple to come by for one group but arduous for the other. It should be no surprise who had the easy ride.
State lawmakers this winter voted to receive a 27 percent increase in their pensions.
The measure, Senate Bill 159, had overwhelming support from the people it would benefit. Senators authorized the pension increase 34-0, and the House of Representatives approved it on a vote of 61-5.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed their bill into law without a stir.
While taking care of themselves, some of these same legislators opposed bills to repeal the state tax on Social Security income.
Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, was the most outspoken. He said eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits would benefit the rich.
Even if that were true — and it isn’t — so what? New Mexico was one of 12 states that taxed Social Security income. No one knows how many people searching for a retirement home bypassed New Mexico because of its unfriendly system.
Instead of people keeping more of what they earned, Alcon wanted the Legislature to continue taxing Social Security and spending that money.
Legislators eventually came to their senses under heavy public pressure. They approved a bill that eliminates the tax on Social Security benefits for individuals with an annual income of less than $100,000 and for couples making up to $150,000.
The tax should have been repealed entirely. Instead, a compromise proposal with the income limits was added to House Bill 163.
That wide-ranging measure contains a series of other tax credits. They include breaks for certain nurses and parents, solar energy development and the purchase of feminine hygiene products.
With something for everyone in the bill, it became harder for lawmakers to oppose a partial repeal of Social Security taxes.
Even Alcon voted for the buffet bill. It cleared the Legislature with ease, and Lujan Grisham signed it.
The repeal of certain Social Security taxes applies to tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2022.
As for the bill increasing pensions for lawmakers, it had a vague, drab title: “Legislative retirement changes.”
The real point of the bill — legislators giving themselves more money — was obscured.
The bill contains another generous provision for legislators. Those who didn’t sign up for the pension program can still qualify by making nominal financial contributions until the end of this year.
New Mexico legislators do not receive a base salary. Taxpayers might wonder how they can receive a pension.
It’s simple enough. They wrote a law to benefit themselves.
Their formula for pensions is calculated on their years in office and the daily expense allowance they receive while on official business.
Under the pension plan they recently approved, legislators would receive the 27 percent increase if they retired at 65 or older and held office for at least five years.
Qualifying for Social Security is tougher than the standard legislators set for themselves. A person must work at least 10 years to be eligible for Social Security retirement income.
Eight legislators who served at least five years are retiring at the end of the year. Most are leaving willingly. One isn’t.
Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, decided not to seek reelection after being arrested on suspicion of aggravated drunken driving. This is her 10th year in office, and she hoped to have many more.
Louis, a 44-year-old attorney, can qualify for a legislative pension regardless of whether she is convicted of aggravated DWI, a petty misdemeanor.
Still to be seen is whether there is political upheaval based on the way legislators handled their retirement benefits and taxes on Social Security income.
Alcon, a legislator for almost 14 years, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary election in 2020. He has two primary challengers this year.
In addition to his view on Social Security taxes, Alcon voted against the bill cutting annual interest rates on storefront loans. Lawmakers reduced the maximum rate from 175 percent to 36 percent.
Alcon and Rep. Ambrose Castellano of Las Vegas were the only two Democrats to oppose the lower interest rates. The governor signed the new rate into law, though it’s not effective until Jan. 1, 2023.
Having two primary opponents might actually help Alcon win an eighth term. If he holds his political base, his competitors could split the remaining votes.
Another possibility is the increase in competition signals trouble for Alcon.
If so, he could have a soft landing, courtesy of the Legislature’s improved pension program.
