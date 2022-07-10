Neighbors of a new cancer treatment center being proposed at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center successfully convinced the Santa Fe Planning Commission last week to postpone a vote on the project until more information could be presented about a height variance request and other items.
The commission unanimously voted to table the discussion until its July 21 meeting after some members of the community slammed aspects of the project, including a request to alter height and slope requirements. They also raised concerns about noise, car fumes and potential contamination of a nearby city water tank.
"The zoning overlays, they are carefully thought out," nearby resident William Powell said during the meeting. "There are reasons for them. Santa Fe is a horizontal town, we don't build vertically for reasons of our sunsets, our mountain views, our vistas. Height requirements are very important."
Christus St. Vincent is seeking approval for a plan to build a 7.4-acre cancer center addition to its 47-acre campus off St. Michael's Drive, which hospital President and CEO Lillian Montoya said would address a growing need in Santa Fe.
"For us, it is this really wonderful opportunity," she said. "Bring everything together in one place — we make it easier on the families, easier on the patients and provide wonderful care in one location for them."
The hospital is asking for an exclusion from the South-Central Highway Corridor, created in 1986 to set development parameters, including a 25-foot height cap, in certain parts of the city.
Jennifer Jenkins of the development management firm JenkinsGavin, Inc., argued on behalf of the hospital the height variance to 32 feet is needed to hold additional equipment and avoid building subterranean facilities.
Jenkins said Christus St. Vincent looked at three other locations it owned in Santa Fe, but settled on the St. Michael's Drive campus due to its proximity to the hospital, costs, zoning, visibility and infrastructure availability.
"We believe that the design of the building is intrinsic to its intended use," Jenkins said.
Commissioner Peter Smith asked to table the discussion until specific questions surrounding the need for the height variance could be answered.
"I'm concerned about getting to the bottom of what is opinion and what is hard fact," Smith said at the Thursday night meeting. "I don't feel ready, even having reviewed all the information, to make a decision."
Anna Darrah, co-chairwoman of the Santa Fe Film and Digital Media Commission, lives on Lupita Road and said the center will block views from her bedroom windows. She also was concerned how the facility would affect a nearby water tank.
“It is the best part of our house when we walk into our room, and there is the mountains," she said. "The height variance means a lot to us."
Residents also raised concerns about a request for exclusion from a requirement to maintain a 30 percent slope at a nearby arroyo, which would allow the hospital to build a parking lot for the center.
It's not the first time the South-Central Highway Corridor has led to pushback against a project.
A 400-unit mixed-use development that eventually was approved near the Rail Runner's Zia Station prompted a series of community meetings and a string of comments against the project, due in part to the developer's request to circumvent the height requirements.