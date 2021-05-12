Several residents of the Los Piñones Apartment Homes in north Santa Fe say a recent lawsuit filed against the property over its handling of a suicidal resident contains inaccuracies and unfairly singles out an employee.
Five former tenants are suing Los Piñones, alleging that property managers failed to address the deteriorating mental state of Gloria Lucero Buschman, a 59-year-old resident who died after setting her apartment on fire in October 2019.
The lawsuit, filed in late April in state District Court, also accuses Los Piñones of allowing Buschman to continue living at the Calle Mejia complex despite an eviction petition it had filed against her.
The lawsuit described Sharon Lucero as an alternate property manager at Los Piñones, with the ability and duty to perform on-site management. At least three residents, however, say that was not the case.
Pam Warren, who has lived at Los Piñones for the last five years, said all decisions related to the fire were made through the full-time on-site manager, who has since died and was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
“Sharon was just not a part of the decision-making and everything that happened,” Warren said. “What she handled on a daily basis were showing apartments, answering emails, cleaning concerns, renting new apartments, doing new leases, things like that. But anything of importance always went to [the manager].”
The lawsuit accuses Lucero of failing to act or make imperative decisions regarding Buschman despite knowing how severe the situation with Buschman was becoming. Lucero declined to comment.
Other tenants also said Lucero played little to no role in the decisions leading up to Buschman’s suicide.
Sophia Ellis said she lived directly behind the apartment where the fire started.
“If we did have concerns or were asking a question, not necessarily about the fire but anything, it always had to go through [the manager]. She always had to have the last word,” Ellis said. “Sometimes you felt that Sharon was just there as a face, but not allowed to make any decisions, which was a shame.”
Sandra Shoshani, who has lived in Los Piñones for six years, agreed that Lucero had little influence over the decisions leading up to the blaze. She said there were other inaccuracies in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims a lack of smoke detection equipment and portable extinguishers were partly to blame for the fire’s rapid spread, which destroyed two units and caused smoke damage to six, displacing seven families.
“Well, both were present in all the apartments and they were regularly checked,” Shoshani said of smoke detection equipment and portable extinguishers.
“The only thing I really am bothered with in the lawsuit is naming Sharon,” she added. “If you look up her career in Santa Fe, she was born and raised here, her kids went to school here and she’s been active.”
All three tenants believed the situation should have been handled better, but do not think Lucero is at fault.
Attorney Michelle Aucoin, who filed the lawsuit, declined to comment on the details of the case.
“In litigation, it’s a process of unfolding the facts, the evidence and the law,” she said. “It does unfold, it takes time, but it does unfold.”
One plaintiff, Elizario Romero, moved into the complex in July 2019.
A few days before the fire, Romero, who also is the property’s maintenance supervisor, heard Lucero and the manager talking about Buschman, who was supposedly going to drop off the money needed to stay in her apartment, according to the lawsuit.
“... then listened in disbelief as Defendant Lucero and [the] Manager began to laugh and remark to each other ‘She’s not going to bring it!’ ” the lawsuit stated.
Another plaintiff, Sherrod Maxwell, said he reached out to Lucero after becoming concerned about Buschman’s behavior. In a phone call, she told him that the office was “well aware of the situation,” that an appointment had been scheduled for Buschman to be removed, but the manager did not do it.
“Defendant Lucero took no action to safeguard residents and Plaintiffs from Gloria Buschman after this phone call,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants Los Piñones and Defendant Lucero failed to act with the urgency the situation required, with fatal consequences.”
Virtu Investments, Los Piñones’ parent company, could not be reached for comment.
