A barrier was placed where the Upper Pecos River crosses private land and where two anglers fish. The land abuts Willow Creek Recreation Area, a public park operated by the State Game Commission. Such barriers violate a state law the Game and Fish Department often declines to enforce.
Some landowners are defying the state Supreme Court and placing barriers across shallow waterways that flow through their properties to block anglers and other recreationists.
Last year, the high court ruled people have the constitutional right to wade in rivers and streams that cross private property — even though the beds beneath the water belong to the landowners — as long as they don’t step foot on the shores.
But some property owners have erected illegal barriers across waterways that, in some cases, not only block entrance to their lands but to adjacent public parks — drawing complaints from users who say the state Game and Fish Department either won’t enforce the rights of way or tells anglers to go elsewhere.
“For anglers, it’s a situation based in frustration,” said Jesse Deubel, executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation. “You’re fishing up a public waterway and you hit a fence with a “no fishing, no trespassing” sign on it. And the landowner essentially is telling you to turn around, you’re not welcome. You know that legally you have the right to continue up the river.”
The public’s right to traverse waterways crossing private lands has been a contentious issue many hoped would be resolved with the Supreme Court decision.
But recreation advocates and a representative from the state Attorney General’s Office told the Legislature’s interim Water and Natural Resources Committee on Monday that many property owners are flouting the law, and with little consequence.
Deubel, who spoke to the committee, said in an interview Tuesday lack of enforcement has contributed to property owners putting up barriers — ranging from strands of barbed wire to metal pipes and fencing — on waters throughout the region. Those include the Pecos River and Rio Chama, two popular waterways for fishing and boating.
In an email, Lauren Rodriguez, the attorney general’s spokeswoman, wrote investigators are looking into allegations “landowners are unconstitutionally restricting access to New Mexico rivers and streams,” in direct violation of the court’s ruling.
“Once we have completed our investigation, our office will pursue the appropriate legal remedies to enforce the Supreme Court’s opinion and ensure New Mexicans’ constitutional right to recreation on the streams and rivers,” Rodriguez wrote.
Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, a committee member, applauded the Attorney General’s Office for stepping in to take enforcement action where it now appears nonexistent.
That the Game and Fish Department is so laissez-faire about a clearly defined public right of way raises questions, McQueen said.
“I don’t know why the Department of Game and Fish is so insistent that [officers] stay on the sidewalk,” he said.
Game and Fish Director Michael Sloane said the language in the court ruling is broad and doesn’t specify how much authority his agency has to compel landowners to remove obstacles from waterways.
Officers have acted in an advisory role, explaining to owners about the court’s decision and that there must be access to the stream bed, but so far they haven’t ordered anyone to remove a barrier, Sloane said.
Sloane said there might be a valid reason for a fence to be placed across a stream, such as a rancher containing livestock, he said. In that situation, the New Mexico Livestock Board or the U.S. Forest Service might be the agencies with the jurisdiction, he added.
The court or Legislature must come up with more detailed rules to clarify how far an agency like Game and Fish is allowed to go with enforcement, Sloane said.
“The fencing issue is a particular one that has some questions that need to be resolved before we can fully enforce,” Sloane said.
The committee also heard how at least three wealthy landowners who installed water barriers have donated thousands of dollars to the New Mexico Conservation Officers Association, of which Game and Fish officers are members.
McQueen expressed concerns about this revelation, saying it could be a conflict of interest, though the association is separate from the agency.
“They received thousands of dollars worth of gifts from landowners who are not in compliance with the Supreme Court decision,” McQueen said in an interview. “And that’s really suspect. It makes me really uncomfortable.”
The issue also caught the attorney general’s attention.
“Our office finds the allegations raised during the committee’s hearing regarding gifts to the Game Commission officers very concerning and will be looking into the matter,” Rodriguez wrote in her email.
Sloane said although the association is a nonprofit not affiliated directly with Game and Fish, the agency wants to make sure there’s nothing improper happening.
“I’ll have our general counsel examine that issue to determine whether it’s appropriate or not,” Sloane said.