image0.jpeg

A property owner erected this barrier on the Upper Pecos River, blocking access not only to the river flowing across private land but to the adjacent Mora Recreation Area, a public park.

 Courtesy photo

Some landowners are defying the state Supreme Court and placing barriers across shallow waterways that flow through their properties to block anglers and other recreationists.

Last year, the high court ruled people have the constitutional right to wade in rivers and streams that cross private property — even though the beds beneath the water belong to the landowners — as long as they don’t step foot on the shores.

But some property owners have erected illegal barriers across waterways that, in some cases, not only block entrance to their lands but to adjacent public parks — drawing complaints from users who say the state Game and Fish Department either won’t enforce the rights of way or tells anglers to go elsewhere.

image2.jpeg

A barrier was placed where the Upper Pecos River crosses private land and where two anglers fish. The land abuts Willow Creek Recreation Area, a public park operated by the State Game Commission. Such barriers violate a state law the Game and Fish Department often declines to enforce.

