Velia Bojorquez wasn’t complaining about having to help move some recently delivered goods into a storeroom at a downtown Allsup’s convenience store.

It’s what supervisors do to help fill in gaps left by job vacancies, said Bojorquez, the store manager.

Down three staff members, Bojorquez isn’t griping because based on her conversations with other Allsup’s managers around the city, she’s lucky: She’s got at least 10 regular employees. Some of her colleagues are dealing with far fewer.

