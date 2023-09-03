Velia Bojorquez wasn’t complaining about having to help move some recently delivered goods into a storeroom at a downtown Allsup’s convenience store.
It’s what supervisors do to help fill in gaps left by job vacancies, said Bojorquez, the store manager.
Down three staff members, Bojorquez isn’t griping because based on her conversations with other Allsup’s managers around the city, she’s lucky: She’s got at least 10 regular employees. Some of her colleagues are dealing with far fewer.
Still, being three workers down means shorter hours of operation and less time spent with patrons.
“If we don’t have enough help, not enough hands, we can’t give better customer service,” she said.
She can’t figure out the problem. She said she gets applications and sets up interviews with applicants. But many do not show up for the initial visit.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “No one wants to work.”
Welcome to Labor Day 2023, a time when there are not always enough laborers to hire.
Around Santa Fe, the story is the same for many retailers and other businesses. Customers are affected, too: business hours are shortened or cut altogether on days when they used to be open.
Longer wait times for service are common, be it in a store or restaurant or hospital.
To be sure, the job shortage issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have improved in many sectors, according to a data chart provided by the state Department of Workforce Solutions. A look at employment number changes between March 2020 — when the pandemic moved into New Mexico — through July indicates most industries are coming back when it comes to filling job positions.
Using preliminary information from July 2023, the data chart shows manufacturing jobs have increased by 3.8%, transportation and utilities jobs have grown by nearly 16% and jobs in the nondurable goods industry have grown by nearly 11%. Jobs in state government have increased by 3%, though positions in local governments statewide have dropped by 2.4%.
Other industries, like construction, have stayed flat, with no real change in employment numbers. About 51,800 people were working in construction in March 2020, and about 51,800 people are at it now.
But it’s clear some industries are still hurting for workers. In Santa Fe, the need is acute in retail and health care.
It’s not just the continued concern about proximity to the virus, many say. One reason for the problem is money: wages have not kept up with inflation, Rachel Moskowitz, an economist for Workforce Solutions, wrote in an email this week.
She said while the average weekly wage in the state increased to $1,115 in the last quarter of 2022, that was just a 1.6% boost from the same time the previous year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation rates, increased by over 6% in that time period, she wrote.
“Inflation is slowly tapering off, but wages are still not keeping up,” she wrote.
The price of housing, including rentals, continues to increase in the state, adding economic stress to many already under financial pressure to pay bills and make ends meet.
In July, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported home prices across all of Santa Fe County increased by 3% — from $675,000 to $695,000.
Regardless, even as retailers and medical entities raise salaries, that doesn’t seem to be enough to attract as many applicants as they need.
Running to stay in place
In some businesses, physical signs help tell the tale.
At Kaune’s Neighborhood Market in downtown Santa Fe, there were two in close proximity. One says: “Now Hiring, Apply Inside,” while the other reports: “The salad bar is CLOSED this week.”
The two messages spoke to the challenge store owner Cheryl Sommer faces in trying to hire employees.
As of this week, she was down 10 positions, meaning she and other managers have to cover shifts and the store’s salad bar cannot operate as fully as it once did.
“We don’t have enough staff but manage to keep the store operating on regular hours, and everyone is just pitching in,” she said. “The remaining staff is doing a great job pitching in, and we definitely have some overtime going on.”
Other retailers around the city said much the same thing, acknowledging starting retail jobs don’t pay much more than $15 an hour and applicants can’t always get the schedules they prefer.
Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager at the DeVargas Center, said retailers in the mall are “constantly looking” for employees. She’s not sure anyone can determine the cause of the problem.
“In talking across the board; nobody seems to be able to put their finger on what’s going on,” Fitzgerald said. “Some of it seems to be salary-related; some of it seems to be COVID-related, people making life changes; and some are getting applicants that they wouldn’t hire.”
There is some slight good news on the dining front, according to Workforce Solutions: Job growth in the leisure and hospitality industry from March 2020 to July is 1.5%.
John Bradbury, president of the Greater Santa Fe Restaurant Association, said in an interview that while many of the city’s restaurants are finding enough employees, those hires aren’t always the best fit.
The situation is “not as acute as it was a year ago,” he said regarding shortages. “Staffing continues to be a problem, but perhaps not so much of quantity but of quality. It’s harder to find the people you want versus the people you can get.”
Get help — stat
Waiting in line a little bit longer to get some gas or to land a table at your favorite eatery may seem insignificant compared to ensuring you have a nurse when you need one.
Health professional shortages continue to plague the state, a trio of nurses told members of the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday.
“Health care is probably in the worst condition that I have every experienced … the conditions with staffing are at a critical stage,” said Marion Deming, a University of New Mexico Hospital nurse who testified before the committee.
There is some slight good news: According to Workforce Solutions, jobs in the health care sector increased by 2.2% statewide between March 2020 and July. The agency could not break down the data to the Santa Fe County level, Moskowitz wrote in an email.
But there are nursing shortages in Santa Fe. Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has job postings for a total of 205 positions, 57 for nurses, according to an email from hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado
“We are in a real nursing shortage,” said Monica Leyba, chief nursing executive for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in an interview. While the hospital is able to fill the gaps with traveling contract nurses, that will not be sustainable over time, she said.
She said while her team is grateful for the traveling nurse support, “it doesn’t mean we’re not working short. If you get a sick call or the volume of patients increases, you work short [of employees], and that increases our burnout for the team.”
Sandra Dominguez, vice president of human resources at the hospital, said in an interview Christus St. Vincent is raising compensation rates by 2.5% to 3% and highlighting its benefits package to attract and retain employees.
She said the quality of patient care is not dropping thanks to contract workers and staff members willing to work extra — which means overtime.
Meanwhile, Tim Johnsen, chief operating officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Service, said the company is down about 1,000 positions statewide.
Johnsen said the hospital network also is relying on traveling contract nurses to fill gaps, though he noted the nursing shortage has not affected Presbyterian’s ability to deliver care.
He pointed to national studies showing fewer people are going into college nursing programs. The coronavirus pandemic, he said, changed the makeup of the labor market. “All nursing schools are reporting significant declines and admission rates [for students], so in a couple of years you will see a decrease in the number of graduate nurses — so it has reduced the pool,” he said.
Earlier this year the American Association of Colleges of Nursing reported the number of students registering for entry level nursing programs decreased by 1.4% in 2022 — ending a 20-year run of enrollment growth.
Members of the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee brought up this issue at their meeting this week, concerned about the state’s ability to grow a nursing workforce.
Moskowitz wrote New Mexico has historically offered lower wages “than the national average so it will take time to catch up. In 2022, the median wage for all occupations in New Mexico was $39,900, nearly $6,500 less than the nationwide media wage of $46,310 and the eighth lowest in our country.
“Our low wages definitely play a role in why people are leaving the state and relocating to other parts of the country.”