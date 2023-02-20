A bill that would allow for the creation of state-funded overdose prevention centers where drug users would have a safe space to consume heroin, fentanyl and other illegal substances cleared its first legislative committee Monday.

House Bill 263 passed the House Health and Human Services Committee on a 5-3 party-line vote.

"I just can't get my mind wrapped around something like this," said Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Glencoe, who called the proposed overdose prevention facilities "drug dens."

