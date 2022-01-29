New Mexico doctors have good weapons for the fight against the coronavirus' omicron variant, but some in the arsenal are in short supply.
The state's top health official told Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that New Mexico needs more of them.
"I was actually talking to the governor yesterday," Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said last week in a news conference. "And she said, 'Well, what can I do to help you?' And I said, 'Go get me more Paxlovid and sotrovimab.' "
Those drugs are two of the best with which to fight the omicron strain.
Some doctors say the scarcity of the drugs reflects the nation's lack of preparedness for a pandemic. Others celebrate the availability of effective therapies as evidence of how quickly scientists can respond to a rapidly changing virus. The doctors agreed people should get vaccinations and booster shots before they count on therapies dispensed after they have contracted the disease.
A state Department of Health report said last week were only 260 courses of treatment for Paxlovid and 240 courses for sotrovimab. A course is the complete regimen of the drug for a patient.
Dr. Denise Gonzales, medical director of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said she is concerned about people in rural areas having access to the best omicron medications.
Gonzales said she grew up in the New Mexico town of Chamberino, south of Las Cruces, and understands how isolated people in rural places can be. Traveling great distances can be prohibitive for elderly, ailing patients with limited transportation options.
"So, yes, from personal experience, I'm very worried about it," Gonzales said. "And I advocate for those patient populations."
Asked if he worried about the situation, Dr. David Gonzales of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center said, "Oh, absolutely. There is a likelihood that we could run low on certain medications."
David Gonzales, who is not related to Denise Gonzales, is chief medical officer at Christus.
Federal and state governments handle the distribution of most of these hard-to-get medications, three of which are distributed under Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. That means they are not fully approved by the FDA. Remdesivir is FDA-approved for adults and has emergency use authorization for children.
Denise Gonzales said the state has made a concerted effort to allocate some doses to certain towns in southwestern and southeastern New Mexico that have been hard-hit by the pandemic. State officials, medical professionals and community leaders serve on an advisory team that helps make allocation decisions.
The therapies generally are reserved for patients who have had omicron symptoms a comparatively short time and who are at high risk of hospitalization and death. Three have been found highly effective in doing that while a fourth, molnupiravir, is less effective.
The main drugs in the battle against omicron are:
- Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody that is infused into a vein with one treatment lasting about 30 minutes. Two other forms of antibody treatments have been found ineffective against omicron, placing high demand on sotrovimab. Reduction in hospitalizations is 85 percent when sotrovimab is used correctly, according to a state health alert.
- Paxlovid, an oral medication, or set of pills, taken over a course of five days. The drug currently has limited distribution in the state through a small pharmacy network. Its effectiveness is cited as 88 percent.
- Remdesivir, a drug given intravenously over a course of three days with infusions lasting an hour or more at a sitting. The supply is good because it's commercially available from Gilead Sciences. Its effectiveness is cited as 87 percent.
- Molnupiravir, a set of pills given over five days. Its availability is good (1,030 courses were available in the state last week), but its effectiveness is only about 30 percent.
Dr. Malcolm Purdy of Lovelace Health System said the situation reveals how unprepared the nation was for a pandemic. "The whole world was not ready for a pandemic," Purdy said. "It's proof that we don't listen to the past."
Purdy said test shortages and the time it takes for patients to get to a doctor and receive treatment can diminish the chances the drugs will be administered on time. Paxlovid, for instance, should be given within five days of the first symptoms.
"Now, of course, they're ramping up," Purdy said of manufacturers of the drugs. "And we'll have plenty of the drug after [the omicron surge] falls."
Dr. Brad Greenberg, medical director of emergency preparedness at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, said scientific findings and clinical trials have produced results.
The "science of antiviral medications is bearing fruit," Greenberg said. "We're trying to administer [medicine] as fast as it comes through the door."
GlaxoSmithKline said last week the U.S. government had purchased about a million doses of the company's sotrovimab. A GSK spokeswoman wrote in an email the global demand has more than doubled, and the company has built another production facility to increase supply.
The state has developed a scoring system for use of the omicron drugs in which a certain number of points for pregnancy, being elderly, having other health complications and other factors play into whether a patient gets access to them. Some of the drugs interact poorly with other medications or patient conditions, so not all of the drugs are appropriate for every patient who is a candidate.
The state Health Department said a month ago areas with limited access to monoclonal antibody infusion technology received priority for the oral drugs, Paxlovid and molnupirivir. The state said pharmacy partner Walgreens initially would provide centralized distribution, filling prescriptions for the pills and mailing them for next-day delivery to patients.
As supplies increase, the state said, pharmacies with medications on hand to dispense prescriptions would increase.
Scrase said coronavirus tests, such as rapid home kits, are increasingly available through the federal and state governments. Those tests help patients get to a doctor with haste.
The state awaits a solid supply of the best drugs against omicron, he added.
"So we're waiting for the supply chain to pick up," Scrase said. "But we'd like to have a great supply of the most effective drugs."
Denise Gonzales said chances were good the state would receive more of the omicron drugs in the near future.
For the long run, she said, the country needs to glean lessons from this pandemic.
"When we're done responding to this, we need to do an after-action report and truly identify where we failed," she said. "So we can learn from that failure."
