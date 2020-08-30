Crews are starting to leave the Medio Fire burning in the hills east of Tesuque for more threatening blazes elsewhere in the Southwest.
About 25 to 30 firefighters were released from their assignment Sunday, said Steven La-Sky, spokesman for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team assigned to the fire.
"Resources are really needed badly in some other areas," La-Sky said. "We're still not quite done with this thing yet, though. We'll be here this week."
On Sunday evening, fire officials reported 255 crew members were still fighting the 3,438-acre wildfire, which was started by lightning Aug. 17 and is now 55 percent contained.
Over the weekend, crews hiked over three hours into the Santa Fe National Forest to where the fire's northern edge has crossed the Rio Nambé, which officials had previously hoped to hold as a containment line.
La-Sky said officials are concerned about fallen trees from the 2011 Pacheco Fire that have rolled downhill and collected to form a flammable logjam in an area that is not easily accessible for crews working out of Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino on Pojoaque Pueblo.
"There's a gigantic logjam there that's right up against where the fire has spotted across our original containment line," La-Sky said. "It's over a 10-mile round-trip walk up there, and that's not a great use of resources, so we're thinking of establishing a camp up there to ensure we contain the northern edge."
On the western edge of the fire, La-Sky said rain has delayed burning operations for at least a few days. On Sunday, crews were mostly clearing vegetation and thinning trees with axes and wood chippers.
"Rain has put us in a holding pattern," La-Sky said. "Still, the risk to homes is diminishing every day."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.