People who receive Social Security benefits and have children, but do not file a tax return, must check in with the IRS by 10 a.m. Wednesday to receive the $500 per child stimulus payment that comes with a $1,200 per adult federal Economic Impact Payment.
Social Security recipients, people with Railroad Retirement, Supplemental Security Income or Veterans Administration benefits who have children and were not required to file a tax return in 2018 and 2019 must supply dependent information at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here by 10 a.m. Wednesday to receive the $500 per child payments.
These benefit recipients will automatically receive the $1,200 per adult checks. But the child payments require the extra step.
The IRS issued the special alert late Monday and drew the ire of many who say the late notice hurts some of the state's most vulnerable citizens.
"We are horrified by the IRS’s sudden announcement late yesterday [Monday] forcing a large category of people to file a form … to get stimulus payments for their children in a timely way,” said Lindsay Cutler, attorney at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty. “This is not enough time for most people to even hear about this new requirement, much less complete the form. Other options should be made available. People who receive Social Security, Veterans, and Railroad Retirement benefits programs should fill out the IRS Portal immediately to ensure they get their payment this year.”
“What kind of government creates a deadline so tight that it can only prevent the most vulnerable people from getting the help the desperately need?” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber added in a news release.
