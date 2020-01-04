ESPAÑOLA — As a waitress rushed from table to table pouring coffee, doling out sopaipillas, enchiladas and other New Mexican favorites at Angelina’s Restaurant, Therese Baca summarized how a lot of Northern New Mexico voters feel about state Sen. Richard Martinez.
“I think the people who judge him by this one instance,” she said, “need to look in the mirror.”
Amid calls to resign from Republicans and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after a drunken-driving conviction in December, the embattled state senator is instead running for reelection. And at least a handful of his constituents at Angelina’s and McDonald’s in Española last week responded to the controversy with what amounts to a shrug and a rejoinder: “Nobody is perfect.”
Although the governor wants him gone, whether Martinez stays in office is up to voters. The longtime senator, who was first elected in 2000 and worked as a magistrate for more than a decade prior, will have to fight to keep his seat for the first time in years. Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo announced last week he intends to challenge Martinez in the Democratic Party primary.
It is a campaign in which Martinez will face the judgment of public opinion after a day-and-a-half bench trial that culminated in aggravated DWI and reckless driving convictions.
Jaramillo, a former teacher and a chief of staff at Los Alamos National Laboratory, has already alluded to Martinez’s drunken driving in social media posts and a campaign statement in which he proclaimed, “No one is above the law.”
For supporters like Baca, Martinez’s decision to drive drunk in June was an all-too-human mistake. But it was not necessarily a campaign killer — especially after news surfaced late last week that Jaramillo was convicted of drunken driving in 1996.
“I think I would probably still vote for him,” Baca, who has lived in Española for more than 12 years, said of Martinez.
Alcoholism and substance abuse broadly impacts “every community in our state, not just here,” she said. “And it happens in every family. I also believe that alcoholism and drug use is a disease. And if the man needs treatment, then that’s what he needs to do. And what he did is not who he is.”
The challenge to Martinez — and his shunning by the governor — has spurred plenty of talk in restaurants and coffee shops around Española. But newspaper headlines and social media posts don’t necessarily equate to votes, particularly against an incumbent who is familiar to many in the tightknit communities north of Santa Fe that constitute District 5, which encompasses most of Rio Arriba County and parts of Los Alamos, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties.
Although political insiders say Jaramillo also is well liked, he likely will face an uphill battle in the June primary. That’s due to a pile of campaign cash Martinez could receive from those who already know him after his years in office, not to mention the network of political relationships he has built as a senator and magistrate.
There’s also years of securing state funding to keep firefighters on the payroll and their equipment up to date, as well as legislation he sponsored to help create a new Northern New Mexico College campus in El Rito that offers classes in skilled trades.
And then there are things that don’t appear in news releases and donation requests: weddings officiated by Martinez and countless community meetings. Those are the daily political proving grounds in which a magistrate and senator solidifies loyalty.
Many people interviewed for this story did not want to speak on the record. Even Española city councilors and Mayor Javier Sanchez did not return phone calls or emails seeking comment on whether they support Martinez.
“I think a lot of people are struggling with it, really,” said state Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, who ousted longtime incumbent Debbie Rodella in 2018. “It’s difficult. Richard has been a friend of many for years, but people are deeply disappointed and I think he knows that.”
State Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, who represents a portion of Rio Arriba County, argued elected officials must hold themselves “to a higher standard, period.”
But in an area of the state that struggles with substance abuse, voters may be more apt to forgive a problem they’re all too familiar with, he said.
Martinez has been in Rio Arriba County politics since the 1980s. He defeated former state Sen. Arthur Rodarte in the 2000 Democratic primary. His ability to secure state funding for his district in the two decades since has been significant: In the 2019 session alone, close to $500,000 in funding went to the district for facility upgrades at the Beatrice Martinez Senior Center in Española, improvements to the senior center in Ohkay Owingeh and vehicle and equipment upgrades for Santa Clara Pueblo’s day care center.
Another $1.2 million went to Northern New Mexico College’s Española campus for renovations at the Joseph Montoya Building.
Martinez did not return a phone call seeking comment for this story. He told a reporter in early September, however, that the controversy surrounding the drunken-driving charge “is probably going to make me a better senator.”
Despite his seemingly cavalier and unapologetic attitude, political insiders contend Martinez still has a lot of support.
“He doesn’t need to resign, because at the end of the day, the only ones that can remove him from office are his constituents here in Rio Arriba,” said Alex Naranjo, a staunch Martinez supporter and former Rio Arriba County commissioner who lost his seat to Jaramillo.
“Richard has done a good job. … We’re all human. We all make mistakes. We forgive and we’re understanding,” Naranjo said. “He has done good for the community, and he has done good for the counties that he represents.
“If somebody was to run against him, he’d get spanked,” Naranjo said before Jaramillo entered the race. “Richard is a very well-liked person in our community.”
Joseph Maestas, a former Santa Fe city councilor and Española’s mayor from 2006-10, agreed Martinez still likely has the support of many voters.
Many are likely to see Martinez as someone “who has faced the music” after he recently stepped down from powerful committee leadership positions, Maestas said.
“I’ve always respected him. He’s done a lot for his district when I was mayor of Española,” Maestas added. “He was a fighter for the North. … He gave up his leadership roles. He’s gonna face the ultimate test at the ballot box, and life will move on.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All this is hard to understand. This man defied the law, lied to officers, was found guilty of a crime, has not even apologized for his actions not seen counselors to determine if he is an alcoholic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.