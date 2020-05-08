Johnny Wayne Lloyd sat on a corner of the Plaza, strumming his guitar and singing songs for everybody and nobody.
Downtown streets have been nearly deserted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But Lloyd is willing to play for anyone who might walk by during one of his music sessions.
He continues to play on his corner, opposite La Fonda on the Plaza, from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
"It sure beats working from home," said Lloyd, 66, a Detroit native who has lived in Santa Fe for 11 years.
COVID-19 doesn't scare Lloyd. He knows it's out there — he thinks maybe it's being overblown — but he wants to keep doing what he loves.
"If you took my guitar away and put it up somewhere and told me I couldn't play, that would be just as bad as the virus," he said.
Lloyd is a self-taught singer-songwriter. He credits his mother, who played the organ and piano in church and at home — "always gospel songs" — with encouraging him to pursue music as a passion.
He's done other things: making sausage in a factory, running a vacuum cleaner store, operating a motorcycle repair shop.
He always comes back to music, singing about women who left men they needed to leave and men looking for women who won't leave.
Now on his fourth marriage, he knows all about heartache and lost love, he said.
On a breezy Thursday, Lloyd played some original songs, including one about a "Kentucky-fried woman" who was "finger-licking good in the kitchen and the boudoir."
He tossed in a few Beatles songs, including "Dear Prudence" and "Oh! Darling."
The amplified voice of the balladeer — he uses a microphone — could be heard up the street in Cathedral Park and around the corner.
Some people walking downtown found their way to the source of the music — a reminder that it's OK to smile, tap your toe and do a little impromptu jig, even in times of trouble.
"He gives a little life to what we're going through," said Andres Brito of Santa Fe, who dropped a buck or two in the guitar case at Lloyd's feet.
Iska Sargent, also of Santa Fe, was eating lunch nearby when she heard Lloyd's music calling to her.
"It's so nice to hear live music," she said, recalling the days when she could go dancing at local night spots.
Lloyd — whose birth surname was Haines — took his wife's last name when he married for the fourth — and, he says, last — time in February 2019. He met his wife, Astrid Rose Lloyd, as he was strumming his guitar on his Plaza spot.
She walked up, they fell in love and they were wed 11 days later, he said.
His afternoon gigs on the Plaza are like practice sessions, Lloyd said — "like workouts where I keep my voice active, I keep my hands going."
Given the times, would he rather make music or make love?
"When I'm making love, I'm making music," he said, without hesitation.
And he launched into another song.
