For all his pain, Claude Serrano knows he's the lucky brother.
Serrano, 78, has survived cancer of the prostate, urinary bladder and vocal cords. He says Agent Orange, the herbicide he was exposed to as a foot soldier in the Vietnam War, caused all of his sicknesses.
He isn't complaining. Serrano praises the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for providing him with superb medical care. Though designated as 100 percent disabled, he is now free of cancer.
"My life is good," Serrano said.
It wasn't always smooth or happy, though. In a raspy voice, he recounts two dates of wartime that are etched in his memory.
Serrano came home from Vietnam in November 1967, but his angst about the war would only get worse.
His younger brother, Filemon, died in combat on March 20, 1969.
Phil, the shortened name everyone used for Filemon, had been a storied high school athlete in New Mexico. He was only 22 years old when an enemy bullet killed him.
Claude was devastated.
"After my brother died, I kind of went off the deep end," he said. "I was drinking 24-7 and running around like an idiot."
His conduct defied his staid upbringing.
The son of a minister and a homemaker, Claude grew up with Phil and five other siblings. Claude and Phil spent their early years in Santa Fe, where their father was pastor of an Assembly of God Church on Agua Fría Street.
Money was tight. The family moved often, as the Rev. Feliberto Serrano accepted positions at churches throughout New Mexico and in Durango, Colo.
The Serranos returned to New Mexico when Claude was a senior in high school and Phil was a sophomore. They settled in Farmington.
Changing schools is daunting for most kids. It didn't seem to faze Phil.
He lettered in football, wrestling and track and field at Farmington High School. Wrestling was a new sport at the school, but it was what Phil excelled at most. He won the 1965 state wrestling championship at 138 pounds.
Few teenagers seemed to have his work ethic.
"Phil was a special kind of guy. People looked up to him," Claude said.
Phil's influence was perhaps most noticeable in his own home. Two of his younger brothers, Jimmy and Beto, became state champions in wrestling. Another brother, Danny, contended for a state championship.
Claude graduated from high school in 1963. He was drafted as combat in Vietnam escalated.
Phil graduated in 1965 and enrolled in San Juan College. He dropped out, which in those days was a sure ticket to being drafted.
Both brothers landed in Vietnam when the fighting was heavy and fierce.
Phil died in a nighttime firefight when his unit was attacked in Hau Nghia Province of South Vietnam.
Claude said grief and the nightlife in what was then the boom town of Farmington brought out the worst in him. A pool shark, Claude gravitated to bars, booze and betting on himself.
To save his own life, he moved to Los Angeles for seven years. He found a more sedate lifestyle in the big city.
As his father's health deteriorated, Claude returned to Farmington. Claude still lives there. He became president of the town's Vietnam Veterans Chapter, a role in which he became more familiar with post-traumatic stress disorder and the health hazards of Agent Orange.
Claude made his living in Farmington as a bail bondsman and a bounty hunter. He retired years ago. Still skilled with a cue stick, he can ooze confidence in casual conversation.
"I'll play anybody for a hundred dollars a game," he said.
Claude married three times and was divorced twice. He has been with his third wife, Terri, for 43 years. She is 15 years his junior, but the right match for him, he says.
"The good Lord gave me a good partner," he said.
More than a half-century removed from Vietnam, Claude is equally reflective about war.
Each day for him amounts to Memorial Day. He thinks of Phil, the kid who seemed invincible to many.
"When I came home, people didn't acknowledge us," Claude said of Vietnam veterans.
The mood changed as the years rolled by. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial turns 40 this year.
Phil Serrano would have been 75. Claude's mission is to help people to remember how he lived, not only how he died.