July 27 will mark the 70th anniversary of the truce that ended three years of war in Korea. Most
who were called to do the fighting are gone now. Their stories should live on, starting with that of Clyde W. Keel, who grew up in Deming.
Sacrifice, pain, gallantry and, in all likelihood, survivor’s guilt are part of Keel’s biography.
The war began June 25, 1950. Keel reached Korea a few weeks later, on Aug. 10. He was 20 years old, a Marine corporal in an infantry company.
His unit became engulfed in a firefight on Oct. 3 while on a mission to seal four caves. Keel helped lead a counterattack.
“He courageously exposed himself to enemy fire in order to move among his men and direct their fire,” states Keel’s citation for bravery in battle. “His actions were an inspiration to all members of his patrol and materially aided in allowing casualties to be evacuated.”
For that battle, Keel in March 1951 received the Bronze Star, fourth-highest medal for valor in combat. His tour of duty ended, and he was discharged from the Marines.
Keel could have returned home to safety. But he weighed life’s possibilities and reversed himself by reenlisting in the Marines. No one can know for sure if his return was motivated by a desire to serve with buddies who were still risking their lives.
Back in Korea as a sergeant, Keel had a leading role in another ferocious battle on Feb. 3, 1953.
“He fearlessly charged up the slope in the face of intense enemy mortar, artillery and small arms fire, clearing out the enemy trenches and bunkers until he reached the top of the objective,” states another of his citations. “During the withdrawal, he repeatedly ran up and down the hill to evacuate the casualties and he personally carried some of them to positions of safety.”
Keel’s heroism led to his receiving the Silver Star, a higher honor than his first medal.
News of his award received a bit of newspaper coverage on July 17, 1953. Keel died in combat that very day. It was the eve of his 23rd birthday.
The armistice was signed 10 days after Keel’s death. He was one of about 36,000 U.S. soldiers killed in Korea. His funeral in Deming in September 1953 was the last news story about his service.
A paucity of attention for veterans of the Korean War was typical. America had won World War II only five years before the fighting in Korea began. The country was fatigued by war and overwhelmed by the deaths of soldiers and sailors.
Only in rare instances did exceptional military service in Korea receive sustained attention. It happened to Hiroshi Miyamura, New Mexico’s most famous veteran of that war.
He received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest designation for valor in combat, for service that awed even fellow veterans.
Miyamura repeatedly risked his life in a harrowing battle, only to be captured by enemy soldiers. He spent 28 months as a prisoner of war in Korea.
Once freed, Miyamura traveled to the White House, where he received the Medal of Honor from then-President Dwight Eisenhower.
It was a remarkable turnabout for an American soldier of Japanese descent. Miyamura was drafted into the Army in 1944 during World War II, when the U.S. military was segregated.
The Medal of Honor turned him into a shy celebrity. Miyamura, who died last year at age 97, was always kind and patient in answering questions about his service, no matter how repetitive they were. He knew he was a symbol of a changed society, and he believed a Medal of Honor recipient had a responsibility to interact with the public.
He also used the spotlight to pay tribute to soldiers who had received little or no attention for their service.
Most veterans of the Korean War were accustomed to being overlooked. The Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., opened for viewing in 1982, seven years after that most unpopular war ended. The Korean War Memorial was dedicated in 1995, almost 42 years after the armistice.
Santa Fe followed in 2007 with a Korean War Memorial of its own. It rests in a well-maintained section of Amelia E. White Park, 981 Old Santa Fe Trail.
Sculptor Kim Crowley, himself a resident of Santa Fe, created the monument after being hired in a competitive process. His work features the faces of six anonymous people to symbolize the hundreds of hometown people who served.
Crowley told me he rejected a jingoistic inscription for the memorial. Instead, he wrote the words expressing the intent of his creation: “Remember those Santa Feans who went to fight in the mud, the snow and the choking dust of a strange land: Korea 1950-1953.”
Crowley is a student of the war’s history, notably the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. That chapter in history sprang to mind during the memorial’s unveiling, which drew a collection of aging veterans.
“There was a guy who obviously spent a lifetime doing manual labor sitting alone, looking a bit emotional,” Crowley said. “I asked if he was a war vet. He said he was a marine. So I asked if he was at Chosin Reservoir. He nodded and his eyes welled up with tears.
“I just held his hand for a while and thanked him as best I could.”