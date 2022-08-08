A different kind of harvest could be coming to Santa Fe County by way of a new solar farm being proposed just south of the city.

AES Corporation, an energy company based in Arlington County, Va., is working to build the solar farm on 800 acres of privately owned land off N.M. 14. If it receives the necessary approvals, the Rancho Viejo Solar facility would be the largest in Santa Fe County and one of the larger facilities in a state that hopes to cut away at its greenhouse gas emissions over the next two decades.

The energy siphoned from the panels would be able to power some 23,300 New Mexico homes, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

