Belinda Jentzen of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center teaches a yoga class Monday at Alto Park. The Chavez Center painted the clouds in the park in collaboration with Falling Colors to keep people socially distant. The clouds each have a 6-foot radius. People can check at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center website, chavezcenter.com, for times. Otherwise, the city encourages people to use the clouds on their own.
