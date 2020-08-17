Yoga in the clouds

Belinda Jentzen of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center teaches a yoga class Monday at Alto Park. The Chavez Center painted the clouds in the park in collaboration with Falling Colors to keep people socially distant. The clouds each have a 6-foot radius. People can check at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center website, chavezcenter.com, for times. Otherwise, the city encourages people to use the clouds on their own.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Belinda Jentzen of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center teaches a yoga class Monday at Alto Park. The Chavez Center painted the clouds in the park in collaboration with Falling Colors to keep people socially distant. The clouds each have a 6-foot radius. People can check at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center website, chavezcenter.com, for times. Otherwise, the city encourages people to use the clouds on their own.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.