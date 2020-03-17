The Social Security Administration said Tuesday all local Social Security offices, including 13 locations in New Mexico, will be closed for in-person services effective immediately.
The agency included the announcement in an email on the shift to online or phone services.
"This change [will] undoubtedly impact hundreds of thousands [of] U.S. citizens who visit their local Social Security office each month to get help applying for and receiving their benefits," Dover wrote.
The release said online services will handle applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits; status checks for an application or appeal; replacement Social Security card requests and verification letters.
The University of New Mexico has a list of phone numbers for local offices at tinyurl.com/s5ydezf.
For automated telephone services, call the hotline at 800-772-1213.
Any in-office appointments already scheduled will be handled over the phone, according to the release. If a hearing is already scheduled, there will be a phone call from a representative offering options, such as a hearing by phone.
"Please note that the call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone number," the release said. "There are some scam calls making the rounds, so remember that Social Security employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment."
