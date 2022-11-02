A screenshot of an Oct. 30, 2021 post on Kiara McCulley's public Instagram

A screenshot of an Oct. 30, 2021, post on Kiara McCulley's public Instagram with her and Isaac Apodaca. 

 Instagram photo

Kiara McCulley's public Instagram and TikTok accounts reveal a portrait of an edgy teenager with a penchant for eccentric behavior.

But in the wake of what police said is her suspected involvement in a gruesome homicide last week, her posts could be viewed through a different, darker lens.

McCulley, 19, is accused of stabbing Grace Jennings to death with a sword Saturday morning after her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca, sent her several text messages convincing her to do so, according to a criminal complaint.

