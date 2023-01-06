Local rapper Christopher “Def-i” Mike-Bidtah performs Friday for a large assembly during a social emotional learning day at Capital High School, where classes were set aside for games and exercises in self-awareness and interpersonal skills.
Alexis Cazares reacts as his team of spaghetti-architects learn their structure tops out at 23 inches while competing in the marshmallow challenge in Jennifer Jewell's U.S. history class during a social emotional learning day at Capital High School on Jan 6, 2022. Classes were set aside for games and exercises in self awareness and interpersonal skills.
Local rapper Christopher “Def-i” Mike-Bidtah performs Friday for a large assembly during a social emotional learning day at Capital High School, where classes were set aside for games and exercises in self-awareness and interpersonal skills.
Alexis Cazares reacts as his team of spaghetti-architects learn their structure tops out at 23 inches while competing in the marshmallow challenge in Jennifer Jewell's U.S. history class during a social emotional learning day at Capital High School on Jan 6, 2022. Classes were set aside for games and exercises in self awareness and interpersonal skills.
Local rapper Christopher "Def-i" Mike-Bidtah performs Friday for a large assembly during a social emotional learning day at Capital High School, where classes were set aside for games and exercises in self awareness and interpersonal skills.