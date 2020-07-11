It's a logistical nightmare: a high-profile murder trial with multiple victims in a small courtroom where viewers must adhere to stringent social-distancing rules.
Mark Hice, accused in the fatal shooting of a Rio Arriba County teen, will face a jury this week in the village of Tierra Amarilla, the remote county seat, in what is proving to be a tough test for the First Judicial District.
It is the district's first public trial since mid-March, when the state Supreme Court suspended such proceedings amid health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hice, 24, of Ojo Caliente is accused of organizing and arming a group of youth police say opened fire on a moving vehicle on N.M. 68, north of Española, in October 2018. Cameron Martinez, 18, of Alcalde, a well-known graduate of Española Valley High School, was killed and three of his friends injured in an attack authorities believe was a case of mistaken identity.
Hearings for Hice, who is charged with 22 counts, and several co-defendants have drawn crowds of Martinez's loved ones, surviving victims, their supporters and members of the press — far more people than the Tierra Amarilla courtroom can accommodate under the state's public health restrictions.
The court must ensure there is at least 6 feet of space between every person in the room — even more imperative as Rio Arriba County, like the rest of the state, is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.
There will be seats in the courtroom for Martinez's parents and a handful of other people. But there are no chairs for his brother, his former girlfriend or his sister, Rebecca Martinez.
"As a family, we definitely understand the importance of caution and following social-distancing guidelines, Rebecca Martinez said Thursday. "But we've been able to attend all the past hearings together, and for us it's very disheartening not to be able to do that."
The shooting that killed her brother left the community shaken and prompted public conversations on a rash of violence that had erupted, including many events involving youth.
According to reports of the shooting, Hice told police he and two friends had fired on the vehicle carrying Cameron Martinez because they mistook its occupants for people who had threatened Hice's life.
"The victims are not believed to have been related to any prior involvement with the suspects and were targeted as a mistake," New Mexico State Police said in a news release following the incident.
Reports said Hice told police he'd had a falling out with an Española man. Lucas Martinez — no relation to Cameron Martinez — had threatened to kill him and mocked him on social media while posing with guns, he said.
On Oct. 4, 2018, the day of the shooting, Hice told police, he and his girlfriend were driving around Española when Lucas Martinez's friends began following them. Hice said he fired three "warning" shots toward the vehicle but didn't strike anyone.
Hice's mother told investigators her son became "paranoid" that afternoon "because he believed every car was out to get him."
Hice told officers he had bought ammunition and met up with six friends that evening, according to reports. They drank liquor, he said, and he gave guns to two of the friends.
Hice and his six co-defendants — a few of them teenagers and none over 23 — then got into two vehicles and went for a drive.
They were headed north on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino when, Hice later told police, a blue Subaru pulled up behind them, driving aggressively before it started to pass.
"I got scared and thought it was them [Lucas Martinez or his friends] because I saw one of their windows down," Hice said. "That's when I thought it was them — so all of us, it just, you know, we were in that thing, and we wanted to defend ourselves."
Hice is accused of firing nine bullets into the vehicle. Prosecutors say one of them struck and killed Cameron Martinez.
The trial has been a long time coming for the family of Cameron Martinez, whose sister described him as the kind of young man who chopped wood for his grandparents in the winter without being asked.
Rebecca Martinez said the family is hoping the trial — and Hice's sentencing, if he is found guilty — will bring some closure to their grief, prolonged by the slow pace of justice.
If Hice is convicted all charges against him, she said, her family would like to see him receive the maximum sentence.
Hice's attorney, Sheri Raphaelson, said he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison plus 42 years if he is convicted on all counts.
"Once this is over … we will be able as a family to breathe better and move forward in building a life that Cameron would have been proud of for all of us," Rebecca Martinez said.
First, they will have to get through the trial.
Jury selection is scheduled Monday and Tuesday. Testimony is expected to start Wednesday and could last two weeks.
But Raphaelson said Friday she plans to formally object to the public's lack of access to the trial. "The Constitution mandates a public trial," which means members of the public can attend, she said.
"There are no chairs available for the press. There are no chairs available for the public. There is not even a chair available for my client's mother," Raphaelson said. "That's not the public being able to come in and watch the trial."
According to recent motions filed in the case, court officials initially determined there was space in the Tierra Amarilla courtroom to accommodate five people who are not participating in the trial — including victims, the public and the press — while following social-distancing requirements.
Prosecutors objected to the arrangement last week, saying it violated the rights of the nine victims: the four people Hice is accused of firing at earlier in the day, Cameron Martinez's parents and the three wounded friends who survived. They all have a legal right to attend the proceedings, prosecutors said.
Presiding District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne has since announced the court will seat all nine victims.
But there are no seats for other members of the public, including the media.
Sanchez-Gagne said the trial will be shown on TV screens in an overflow room that has capacity for six people and on a TV in a hallway outside the courtroom.
Cameron Martinez's family and supporters have packed the courtroom for nearly every hearing since his death. With seven defendants in the case, there have been many hearings.
Rebecca Martinez said the family never imagined they would not be together during the trial.
"This has made it very surreal," she said. "When we started this 21 months ago, this isn't how we envisioned we'd be at the end of this.
"But it is what it is," she added. "And I don't think it's going to change the outcome."
