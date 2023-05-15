The state Department of Health recently issued an alert that warned medical providers to be on the lookout for overdoses involving xylazine, an animal tranquilizer recently identified by federal officials as an emerging threat.

Xylazine is used in animals as a sedative and pain reliever, but is not safe for use in humans and may result in serious and life-threatening side effects similar to those associated with opioid use. That makes it difficult to distinguish opioid overdoses from xylazine exposure, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It's typically mixed with other illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, according to the Health Department's alert. 

