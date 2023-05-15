The state Department of Health recently issued an alert that warned medical providers to be on the lookout for overdoses involving xylazine, an animal tranquilizer recently identified by federal officials as an emerging threat.
Xylazine is used in animals as a sedative and pain reliever, but is not safe for use in humans and may result in serious and life-threatening side effects similar to those associated with opioid use. That makes it difficult to distinguish opioid overdoses from xylazine exposure, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
It's typically mixed with other illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, according to the Health Department's alert.
Called "tranq," "tranq dope" or "zombie drug," the substance has been showing up in street drug supplies across the nation, according to a January story in the New York Times.
"We're not seeing what other parts of the country are," state Hepatitis and Harm Reduction program manger Josh Swatek said in a phone interview Monday. "Here in New Mexico we haven't seen in it large quantities."
But Swatek said it's not always easy to detect because it's not something standard toxicology screens test for and has a "short half life ... it's eliminated from the body pretty quickly."
For now, Swatek said, the department is concentrating on testing the drug supply via samples submitted by harm reduction program participants.
"It's not widespread but it's definitely something we are concerned about at the Health Department," he said.
Despite one of its nicknames, Swatek said "it doesn't turn people into zombies, what it does tranquilize someone and if someone uses naloxone [a synthetic drug also known by the name Narcan, often used to treat opiod overdoses] it will not work on them."
If someone starts breathing after being administered naloxone to treat a suspected overdose but is still unconscious, whomever is trying to help should put the person in a "rescue position" — on their left side — and call 911, rather that giving more doses of naloxone, he said.
Another reported effect of xylazine is rotting flesh sometimes leading to amputations.
Swatek said Monday the wounds caused by shooting up xylazine are similar to those seen with other injected substances, but are a little different because the drug narrows blood vessels, starving surrounding tissues of blood.
It can also cause wounds on other parts of the body besides the injection site, he said. Intravenous drug users often self-treat skin lesions, he said, but should seek medical care if they have wounds that are unusual for them.
"It causes more injury than mortality," Swatek said.
So far documented cases of xylazine deaths in the New Mexico are few. Six deaths involving the drug have been reported in the state in the past five years, according to the Health Department.
But Swatek said the department wants people to be prepared "in case we do see an influx."
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has not had any cases involving the drug as of Monday, spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email.