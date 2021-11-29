TAOS — Jario Hernandez, a 28-year-old snowboarder from Rio Rancho, died early Saturday afternoon at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.
Sipapu General Manager JP Bradley said ski patrol staff at the small resort found Hernandez unresponsive along a tree line around 1 p.m. on a run classified as "intermediate."
Hernandez appeared to have struck a tree and was wearing a helmet, he said.
"Patrol performed and did a great job, but the injury he sustained ... they were not able to continue to render him care to keep him alive," Bradley said. "Our condolences go out to the family. This is a small community, and we all feel this hit."
Bradley said the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator responded to the resort and will conduct an autopsy.
Sipapu also is conducting its own investigation into the incident, he said, and spoke with witnesses who were on the run when Hernandez was injured.
The death is the first to take place on the mountain in the 20 years he has worked at the resort, Bradley said.
Sipapu opened for the season Nov. 19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.