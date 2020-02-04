Snow and below-freezing temperatures descended upon Santa Fe, causing road conditions to go from bad to dangerously slicked over with ice as people set out on their Tuesday morning commutes to work and school.
Vehicles, from city buses to cars, were seen sliding on the roadways, and Santa Fe police, New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies responded to dozens of accidents around the county.
Snow began at about 3:20 a.m. at the Santa Fe Regional Airport, said Troy Marshal of the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28 degrees Wednesday and a low of 15 at night, according to National Weather Service forecast. Various areas of the county received 2 to 3 inches of snow, while Ski Santa Fe reported 15 inches of new powder from the storm.
Santa Fe city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon wrote in an email that road crews would be on standby beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with another crew scheduled to start working at midnight to address icy spots.
Law enforcement received the following accident reports Tuesday:
• New Mexico State Police responded to 11 crashes from 7 a.m. to 4:05 p.m., including three rollovers.
• The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to 31 crashes from 6 a.m. to 4:18 p.m., including six with injuries and one hit-and-run.
• The Santa Fe Police Department responded to 27 crashes from 9:10 a.m. to 4:58 p.m., including five with injuries and one hit-and-run.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.