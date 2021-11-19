VADITO — Snow — or no snow — is in the eye of the beholder.
Dozens of ski and snowboard enthusiasts arrived at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort on Friday, determined to declare winter in session.
Well, sort of.
The slopes were only 16 inches deep with human-made snow, but that didn’t stop people from enjoying what little there was as the ski area opened its gates for the 2021-22 season. Dozens of other people tailgated in the parking lot, where music blared and marijuana smoke filled the air as old friends reconnected with high-fives.
The resort opened one lift and two trails ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. As usual, it was the first to open in New Mexico.
Kailee and Nathan Law of Amarillo, Texas, didn’t seem to mind the lack of snow. Normally, they travel to Wolf Creek in Colorado or Angel Fire with their sons, Jett and Kash. But the snowboarding made their first trip to Sipapu worth it.
“I just like doing carving and going fast,” said Jett, 10.
As skiers and snowboarders took to the hill, John Paul Bradley, Sipapu’s general manager, worked to manage the first-day headaches.
“It’s like running eight businesses at once,” he said. “I always tell my crew, Day One’s the hardest.”
Bradley said he was optimistic snow would return to Northern New Mexico at some point to help the ski area’s roughly 126-day season.
“La Niña typically means I have fewer storm events, but it doesn’t mean I can predict those events,” he said. “One storm could set you up for the whole season.”
Christiana Hudson, marketing manager for Sipapu, said the coronavirus pandemic provided the resort with an opportunity to upgrade technology.
“Now we have this reloadable CPU card instead of a sticky ticket,” said Hudson. “Everything can be touchless. You order your lift tickets, your rentals and your lessons online. They get loaded onto the card; you just go straight to the lift.”
The card technology also allows guests to change their reservations for resort credits to be used at a later date.
Nik Reyes of Albuquerque, said he’s been to Sipapu countless times over the past five years.
“I didn’t expect them to have such deep snow, and it actually feels really good for being man-made,” said Reyes, 25.
The excitement to be in some snow could hardly be contained for some. Romi Lemme, who studies communications at the University of New Mexico and has been snowboarding for two years, came up just for the day.
“I just wanted to get back out there after waiting. I’m always super eager,” she said.
For his part, Bradley also was excited to see people on the slopes again, though he continues to cast a wary eye at the blue skies.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “I gotta be — I’m in the ski industry.”
