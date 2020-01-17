Slush and runoff from melting snow splashed off the tires of motorists driving through downtown Santa Fe on Friday, making for hazardous driving conditions in places.
Warming temperatures caused the slushy remnants of Thursday’s storm — which dumped about 6 inches of snow in the area — to evaporate into a thick fog that made driving more challenging for a couple of hours.
And driving conditions will become more hazardous at night over the weekend when temperatures fall to the high teens to low 20s, turning wet surfaces to ice.
“There will be black ice that will form on the roads,” said Brian Guyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
The possibility of black ice is likely to continue into next week as daytime temperatures in the 40s melt lingering ice and snow and frigid temperatures at night refreeze the runoff.
Thursday’s storm was the latest in a series of snow systems that have hit the region since Thanksgiving. More snow might come next week, though that is still uncertain, Guyer said.
About a foot of snow fell on the Santa Fe ski basin, Guyer said, bumping the basin’s snowfall to 35 percent above average for the ski season.
“The conditions up at the ski basin are fantastic,” Guyer said. “They’re doing really well so far this year.”
On Friday, some visitors strolling through downtown Santa Fe enjoyed what they deemed mild winter conditions.
“This weather don’t bother us — we’re from the East Coast,” said Bill Kennedy, who recently moved to Alamogordo from Delaware with his wife, Anne. “It’s a breath of fresh air.”
A man visiting from Los Angeles was dressed in knee-length shorts. He said it felt as comfortable as being in Southern California. “This isn’t that cold,” Leo Marquez said. “I’ve been in a lot colder. I don’t even wear long pants.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.