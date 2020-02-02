The first regional snowstorm of February is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of snow to the Santa Fe area starting Monday night.
The storm, moving in from the West Coast, is expected bring high wind gusts of up to 60 to 65 mph in the southern part of the state, said Randall Hergert of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
"The wind won't be as bad in Santa Fe," he said. "Probably 20, 25 miles per hour, maybe a gust up to 35 miles per hour."
But the storm, which will "ramp up in intensity" Monday night and continue through the day Tuesday, will bring cold temperatures that likely won't reach freezing, Hergert said.
"As things clear out Wednesday, it will be very cold with brisk northerly winds," he said. "Wednesday morning, the coldest might be as low as 12 degrees [in Santa Fe], only getting up to about 27 later that day."
As a result, he said, "A lot of places that get snow won't see the snow disappear until Thursday."
The mountains around Santa Fe could receive 8 inches to a foot of snow, he said. Albuquerque will likely get a dusting.
Once the storm moves east, regional temperatures should rise to about 40 on Thursday and push toward 50 by Friday, he said.
On Monday, before the storm hits, temperatures should be relatively warm, with highs near 50.
Looking ahead, Hergert said another storm could hit the area in a week or so but it's still too "far out to tell for sure."
