Jose Suñiga of Santa Fe sleds down a hill at Ragle Park on Friday with his 9-year-old son, Jose Suñiga Jr., on his back.
A midwinter storm blanketed Santa Fe with up to 6 inches of snow on Thursday night, almost double of what forecasters expected would fall heading into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The city was expected to receive between 1 and 3 inches of snow, but David Craft, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Albuquerque office, said a system that was expected to drop a significant amount of snow in Las Vegas, N.M., made its way to Santa Fe.
“Someone is doing a good job with their prayers up there,” Craft said. “I know a lot of people have been asking for some moisture.”
Craft said the city could experience similar snowfall next week, with the bulk expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.
“That actually looks fairly similar to the storm you just got,” he said. “There is the potential for significant snow accumulation again.”
