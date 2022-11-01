editor's pick Snow could be in the offing for Northern N.M. The New Mexican Phill Casaus Editor Author email Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a storm system moving into New Mexico from Wednesday to Friday will bring high winds and the possibility of snow to the area.The weather service said the strongest winds will be in the central mountain chain and the upper Gila region.Winds could reach 30 mph in the Santa Fe area, which could also experience snow accumulations of up to an inch by late Thursday or Friday.Lows are expected to drop to the mid-20s by Friday morning, with a high reaching just 40 degrees.The heaviest snow accumulations are expected in the Tusas Mountains. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phill Casaus Editor Author email Follow Phill Casaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFormer spokesman who accused Lujan Grisham of abuse breaks silenceSanta Fe Bar & Grill sells to Dr. Field Goods ownerDocuments reveal grisly details in stabbing death of Santa Fe womanFamily and friends say homicide victim 'was just a beautiful soul'Los Alamos Middle School cancels football game after players make racist chantsPojoaque police seize fentanyl, other drugs in traffic stopSanta Fe police arrest two suspects in Saturday homicideBreathing life into Santa Fe Plaza's Día de los Muertos celebrationOfficials identify 15-year-old girl killed in Taos crashSanta Fe High principal leaving in November Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Bernalillo County's shame: Maestas steamrolling to Senate Holy Trinity of Finance Wedding day sticker shock Ringside Seat Candidate who bolted Democratic Party looks for cover Phill Casaus On the eastern plains, settled law roils with new legislation