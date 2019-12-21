The Trump administration earlier this month finalized the first of a three-part proposal to scale back the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The first change imposes stricter work requirements for SNAP eligibility.
Another proposal awaiting approval would prevent families from receiving food stamps if they live 200 percent above poverty level — for example, a family of four with an annual salary of $51,500, or a single person whose yearly income is around $16,000. Federal officials say altering the income cap would close a "loophole" in the system.
The third change would eliminate automatic enrollment into the program for families who receive other forms of federal aid. That would cut $4.5 billion over five years, federal officials say.
The revisions are part of an effort to change a decades-old policy called broad-based categorical eligibility, which allows states to provide waivers to existing income and asset quotas, in addition to granting automatic SNAP eligibility for those who qualify for other federal assistance programs.
If all revisions are approved, 3.7 million Americans will lose food assistance and nearly 1 million children will lose automatic eligibility for free or reduced-price school meals, according to a recent study from the Urban Institute, a Washington-based think tank. About 2.2 million households will see average benefits drop by more than $125 dollars per month; another 3 million will see a decrease of about $37, the study shows.
Though it’s uncertain when the other changes will be finalized, some expect it will be before the 2020 presidential election.
