For food banks seeking to close the gap in New Mexico's hunger crisis, changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program create a new kind of anxiety.
With the state's five food banks at maximum capacity in terms of donation-to-client ratio, officials said any increase in people looking for food would create immense pressure.
"That’s what’s so terrifying for us,” said Sherry Hooper, executive director of The Food Depot, a Santa Fe-based food bank that serves much of Northern New Mexico.
The nonprofit, which serves nine counties, has provided 4,815,168 meals in 2019 — over 100,000 more meals than a year ago. Still, the food bank is “not necessarily feeding everyone who is experiencing hunger,” said Development Director Jill Dixon. “So in cutting back SNAP, the gap widens.”
According to the state Human Services Department, 450,000 New Mexicans are enrolled in the food stamp program. National data indicates more than 40 percent of Americans who are enrolled in SNAP still rely on food banks for survival.
Dixon said that if other proposed SNAP changes go through, she expects “the demand to be huge. … We would need to vastly increase our fundraising and resources to keep up with that demand, not to mention our infrastructure.”
Changes in the food stamp program come at a time when The Food Depot is experiencing a drop in food donations.
Dixon said the organization received almost 800,000 nonperishable food items from regional food banks and national, large-scale donors between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2018. This year, that number is less than half, at 330,000, she said.
The decrease, she believes, stems from “intensified” conversations related to food waste. Although she said cutting waste is “an incredibly important conversation to have on so many levels, that does have an impact on food banks" because there is less overflow for large-scale manufacturers to distribute.
"You can't give what you don't have," Dixon said.
Fewer donations force The Food Depot and other organizations to buy food items themselves, Dixon said.
Hooper said SNAP provides two and a half weeks' worth of food per individual. If stripped away, “it would take extreme generosity from the communities we serve to make up that gap. … This is a need that will increase beyond our capacity.”
Food banks are not alone. Susan Tarver, executive director of Bienvenidos Outreach, which provides free daily lunches to the homeless and two food boxes a month to low-income families, said she worries the changes will increase demand at the nonprofit.
When Tarver first arrived to Bienvenidos as a volunteer in 2006, the organization served about 40 families a day, she said. Today, that number has doubled, and around the holidays, the count can reach up to 120 households. With the food stamp revisions, she said, “things are gonna change. … It’s going to be a nasty period of time.”
Tarver said that because the organization has focused on filling its food packages for low-income families with organic and seasonal produce from local farms, her biggest fear is having to reduce quality to feed more mouths.
“We really turned our focus to getting the freshest, healthiest food available. … We worked so hard to get to this area of quality," she said. "Now we need to find a way to make sure we can keep that quality up."
Tarver and Hooper said they are trying to make sure they can continue to feed the hungry in a sustainable way. Tarver said she has talked with staff, volunteers and board members, while Hooper said she hopes to work closely with state legislators and the Governor's Office to develop solutions.
While waiting for the first revision to go into effect, and for a final decision on the other two changes, “we are a little bit [in limbo],” Hooper said.
And so far, she doesn’t like what she sees.
"We're fighting for more support for the SNAP program. … But the current administration is cutting back,” she said.
“This is a program that will keep some families from falling into poverty,” she added. “What’s frustrating is that they’re making this sweeping change, and they’re really uninformed on how each state is different. New Mexico is really rural, we have high poverty, we have low-wage jobs. … It’s as if they have given us something that can’t be done.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.