Pocked with ruts, cracks and bumps of myriad shapes and sizes, the pavement on and around the busy intersection of North Guadalupe Street and Paseo de Peralta felt more like an old country road than a major gateway to Santa Fe’s touristy downtown.
But motorists from near and far no longer have to navigate choppy, weather-ravaged traffic lanes. What once were some of the roughest and ugliest stretches of asphalt in Santa Fe are now some of the smoothest.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation started repaving some high-traffic streets in recent weeks as part of an $875,000 pavement preservation project to give part of North Guadalupe and busy Paseo de Peralta between St. Francis Drive and Old Taos Highway a much-needed upgrade. A contractor has been working on the project between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and anticipates completing the work before the end of the month.
“These roads have not been paved for several years — maybe more than 10,” Rosanne Rodriguez, a department spokeswoman, said. “The deterioration of these roads over time and several years of long winters have contributed to the wear and tear.”
The poor condition of streets in Santa Fe, including such major thoroughfares as St. Michael’s Drive, which are within city limits but maintained by the state, has been a constant source of complaints and frustration.
But motorists’ driving experience is expected to keep improving.
After years of penny-pinching, the state scheduled about $11 million in roadway improvements in the city of Santa Fe this summer, including a $1.6 million mill-and-inlay project on St. Michael’s Drive between Cerrillos Road and Old Pecos Trail, Rodriguez said.
“Our goal is to provide a safe and smooth transportation system,” she said. “Once these projects have been completed, their life expectancy should last about 10 years.”
State contractors also are doing projects on the south and north ends of N.M. 599, the “relief route” around the city’s west side.
“We look forward to completing all projects by the end of September 2019 or earlier,” Rodriguez said.
Mayor Alan Webber said the roadwork reflects a “great relationship” between the city and the state Department of Transportation under the administration of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who grew up in Santa Fe.
“I think you can look at the surface of Paseo [de Peralta] and appreciate the significant improvement that it represents after years of neglect and decay, and now it’s a much better driving experience and a much more pleasant road in the city,” Webber said. “But behind it is the real story, which is that we’re working hard with the governor and with our own resources to improve the physical appearance and experience of the city.”
Webber noted that the deck of a 50-year-old bridge downtown is about to get a makeover, due in large part to $712,500 in state funding. The deck on the Guadalupe Street bridge over the Santa Fe River in recent years has shown signs of deterioration, which is “affecting both the rideability and the integrity of the bridge,” John Romero, the city’s Engineering Division director, said recently.
Rehabilitation work on the bridge on the south side of the intersection of Guadalupe and West Alameda streets is scheduled to begin next year.
“We’re getting resources our way to help with the city’s infrastructure needs,” the mayor said, “and it’s going to show up all over the city.”
Webber said the city, which recently has seen improved revenues, also is investing millions of dollars in aging infrastructure, from streets and roads to sidewalks and streetlights.
“Our own Public Works Department has something like $90 million in capital projects under its belt that we’re going to be implementing to start giving Santa Fe the face-lift that it really needs and deserves,” he said. “We’ve had years and years and years of deferred maintenance, so this is the beginning of a long process to make up for lost time.”
