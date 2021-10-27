Smoke from a prescribed burn Wednesday outside Santa Fe could linger through the weekend, according to the city of Santa Fe.
The city said in a news release the prescribed burn took place on 304 acres in the Aztec Springs area in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed, just north of Nichols Reservoir.
Smoke-sensitive people and those with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautions. Information on air quality and protecting one's health can be found at nmtracking.org/fire.
Fire updates are posted on the New Mexico Fire Information website and on the Santa Fe National Forest’s Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information, call the Española Ranger Station at 505-753-7331.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I seem to recall when they did a controlled burn in the Jemez on a high wind day. Let's see, how do we remember that? Ah, yes, the Cerro Grande Fire!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.