Fair to poor ventilation rates Thursday and Friday, along with diminishing winds in the 5-10 mph range, are expected to bring remaining smoke from a prescribed burn into Santa Fe through Saturday.
According to the New Mexico Fire Information website:
Crews were monitoring the burn Thursday afternoon as "low- to moderate-intensity flames continue to burn through hazardous fuels on the forest floor."
The burn covered about 300 acres at Aztec Springs north of Nichols Reservoir and Granite Point in the lower section of the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed. Smoke was likely to be visible Thursday because of the burn area's higher elevation.
Light, variable winds forecast for Friday made it difficult to predict where smoke would linger, but surface winds were expected to pick up Saturday and disperse remaining smoke by noon.
Smoke-sensitive people and those with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautions. For information about air quality and protecting one's health, visit nmtracking.org/fire. People with health concerns also may call the New Mexico Department of Health at 505-827-0006 for additional information.
Fire updates will be posted on the New Mexico Fire Information website and on the Santa Fe National Forest’s Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information, call the Española Ranger Station at 505-753-7331.
