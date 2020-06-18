Fires in southwest New Mexico and Arizona have prompted the state Department of Health to issue a smoke advisory for a wide swath of New Mexico ranging from Taos to Las Cruces.
The advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.
Smoke in the Rio Grande Valley could cause severe reactions in people with COVID-19. Those with severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or chest pain, are advised to call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
Arizona’s Mangum Fire (57,000 acres) near the Grand Canyon, Bush Fire (104,000 acres) near Phoenix, and Bringham Fire (15,000 acres) in the San Francisco Mountains are all expected to be active, the Department of Health said in a news release.
The Good and Tadpole fires in Gila National Forest and the Dillon Fire in the San Mateo Mountains northwest of Truth or Consequences also are contributing smoke.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service forecast hot and dry conditions for the next several days.
