Supermarkets in Santa Fe have quarantined at least 20 employees through contact tracing following six separate reports of coronavirus cases to the New Mexico Environment Department this month.
Smith’s Food & Drug at 2308 Cerrillos Road reported four cases among employees Tuesday to the Environment Department. This was the most reported at one time by a New Mexico grocer, according to the department's Rapid Response Data list.
The same Smith’s store also reported single cases on Aug. 24, Aug. 19 and Aug. 6, the Rapid Response list shows.
State health officials conducted an on-site inspection Wednesday at the Smith’s store.
“The department determined Smith’s had taken actions to protect employees including quarantine of eight close contacts of the positive cases, disinfecting the store after working hours and implementing COVID-Safe Practices,” Occupational Health and Safety bureau chief Robert Genoway said in a statement.
He added the Environment Department will continue to investigate to determine whether Smith’s violated any occupational health and safety laws or regulations.
The Smith’s Food & Drug corporate office in Salt Lake City provided a statement but did not respond to any questions from The New Mexican.
“If we’ve been informed by public health officials that an associate has tested positive for COVID-19, we work closely with state and local health experts, follow all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicate with and support our store team, and with the support of the state officials, work to keep our stores clean, stocked and open,” Smith’s corporate affairs manager Aubriana Martindale wrote in a statement. “We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”
Albuquerque-based United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1564 President Greg Frazier estimates about 50 union members working at New Mexico grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19.
“The employees [at the Smith’s on Cerrillos] and us are a little frustrated,” Frazier said in an interview. “The company does not share that information [about confirmed cases] as readily or as quickly as they should. The employees are also upset because they usually learn about it from another source like social media.”
Frazier said the union gives every member who tests positive for COVID-19 a $150 gift card.
“We continue to push that employers bring back hero and hazard pay,” he said.
Kroger Co., the nation’s largest grocer and parent company of Smith’s, gave employees $2 per hour “hero pay” at the beginning of April but discontinued the incentive in mid-May. Albertsons offered $2 per hour “appreciation pay” from March 15 to June 13.
“I feel like conditions are dangerous and employers should go back and continue hazard pay,” Frazier said.
The Market Street store at 600 N. Guadalupe St. reported a single case Aug. 23. That employee had not been to work since Aug. 19, said Nancy Sharp, spokeswoman for Lubbock-based United Family, which operates Market Street and the 28 Albertsons Market stores in New Mexico.
“As a result of our internal system of [contact] tracing, we quarantined an additional 13 people who might have had close contact,” Sharp said. “Those team members will be eligible for up to 14 days of quarantine pay.”
The New Mexico Department of Health conducted a mass testing Wednesday of 198 employees at Market Street. By Friday, 197 test results were negative and one result had not been returned, Sharp said.
The Albertsons Market on St. Francis Drive had one reported COVID-19 case Aug. 9, but that employee had not worked since July 27, she said.
“Our internal tracing did not find anyone needing to be quarantined because the team member had not worked for more than a week prior to the onset of symptoms,” Sharp said. “We pay our own investigator who does contact tracing and provides measures to patients on what they need to do.”
United Family has performed all of the deep cleaning recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Albertsons Market and Market Street that have had a team member test positive, Sharp said.
“We have reaffirmed with all team members that they need to wash hands and disinfect check stands every hour and to practice social distancing,” Sharp said. “We require all team members to wear masks, and we provide plexiglas barriers at high traffic areas such as check stands. … We have multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting processes each day.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Lots of inappropriate mask wearing--below nose and often mouth--lowering the mask to talk.
At King Saver today the guy roasting chile had a mask on his neck but never used it. Same for some of the indoor employees too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.