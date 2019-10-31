Smith’s in Santa Fe will again accept Visa

There’s a new wrinkle in the rivalry between Santa Fe’s two biggest grocery store chains.
Smith’s Food and Drug began accepting Visa credit cards again Wednesday after dropping them months earlier because of “excessive interchange and network fees that Visa and its issuing banks charge retailers.”
During the ban, the stores accepted all debit cards and other credit cards.
The Kroger Co., Smith’s parent company, gave no reason for bringing back Visa credit cards, which it had stopped accepting April 3. The ban had affected several states in the West. Officials did not say whether the ban had affected business.
The Smith’s website simply announced: “We now accept Visa credit cards, plus Mastercard, American Express, Discover and all debit and HSA cards.”
The two Smith’s stores in Santa Fe, at 2110 S. Pacheco St. and 2308 Cerrillos Road, put up signs at the front door Wednesday announcing the news.
Smith’s has 23 stores across New Mexico and 132 total stores in Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and Northern Arizona.
Meanhwhile, Santa Fe’s largest supermarket chain, Albertsons Market, has been in the midst of a makeover at two of its three stores.
United Family of Lubbock, Texas, which operates most Albertsons stores in New Mexico, started its Santa Fe upgrades last year by converting the Guadalupe Street store into a deluxe specialty Market Street.
United Family added self checkouts in summer to all three Albertsons and Market Street stores. The Albertsons Markets at Zafarano Drive and St. Francis Drive also got the same luxury vinyl tile flooring that looks like wood planks that is in place at Market Street.
The Zafarano store remodel relocated the pharmacy and floral section to the front door and updated the Starbucks area, also at the entrance. The store also got new freezer and refrigerated units that are more energy efficient with LED lighting, and refrigerated tables have been removed from produce and replaced with orchard bins.
At the St. Francis store, the floral department also will move to near the front door and new meat and seafood counters, and a new three-door, upright freezer were installed.
After their "ban" the service became so bad (like it was not bad before). Unfortunately, one night coming from a meeting and Smith's was "convenient" I thought I would go in to get a few items. Horrible experience! 15 people waiting to check out of the self checkout; no other lanes were open! Blame it on the Visa issue??? My guess is they are not a good business partner with many. This was the last straw...Visa or not; I will not do business with Smith's again. Sorry!
