El Camino Real Academy announces new principal
Assistant principal Evan Gourd will take the lead role at El Camino Real Academy when current principal Jack Lain leaves in June, Santa Fe Public Schools announced this month.
Gourd, who has worked as assistant principal at El Camino Real for four years, holds a bachelor's degree in elementary and bilingual education from University of New Mexico and a master's in education from University of Texas-El Paso with endorsements in bilingual education and technology education.
He has taught at Aqua Fría Elementary and César Chávez Elementary School before coming to El Camino Real. He also taught in El Paso.
Leadership program for girls kicks off next month
High school junior girls interested in government can get direct experience with elections, debate and service projects through the American Legion Auxiliary New Mexico Girls State Program, June 5-10 at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.
Students who complete the program will receive three college credits and the costs of the program are largely covered by the American Legion Auxiliary New Mexico.
Participants must be New Mexico residents and high school juniors at any public, charter, private or home school. Registration is $30. Participants are also responsible for transportation to the campus.
More information and registration is available at ALANMGirlsState.org or by calling 505-242-9908. Registration is open until June 1.
Public Education Department allots $2.7 million in emergency funds for fuel costs
The New Mexico Public Education Department recently tapped the bureau's Emergency Transportation Fund to allocate roughly $2.7 million to school districts in New Mexico to mitigate high fuel costs this month.
In a news release this week, the department estimated fuel costs have risen by 82 cents per gallon in New Mexico since school districts signed transportation contracts for services, like school busses, in June 2021.
The funding amounts for districts and charter schools are based on the average of the total miles driven as reported on the 80th and 120th days of the school year, divided by an average of eight miles per gallon "used by most school vehicles," according to the education department. Santa Fe Public Schools received $74,513 in emergency funds.
“We have the Emergency Transportation Fund for situations like this when — through no fault of their own — districts and schools face an extraordinary increase in the cost of getting students to and from school and school-supported activities,” Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said in a recent news release about the emergency funds.
Schools and districts must use the funding by June 30, when the current fiscal year ends.