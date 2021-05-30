Piñon Elementary School principal retires
Janis Devoti, who served as Piñon Elementary's principal for 28 years, will retire at the end of June.
According to a news release from the district, Devoti has worked in Santa Fe Public Schools since 1972. She said being principal at Piñon was her "life passion."
The school's assistant principal, Danielle Aagaard-Sais, will succeed Devoti. Aagaard-Sais has been assistant principal for nine years, and both of her parents taught at Piñon.
Railyard Park Conservancy announces free kids program
Safe Summer Fun, a free recreational program, kicks off Saturday.
The program, which is open to toddlers and elementary school kids, will run from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Aug. 28 and is operated by the Railyard Park Conservancy.
Safe Summer Fun will feature activity stations around Railyard Park, including chalk art, storytelling and sand play.
Organizers ask that families come dressed for hot weather and bring sunscreen and water. Families are also advised that masks will need to be worn when social distancing is not possible.
Safe Summer Fun is also seeking volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an inquiry form at bit.ly/3fUbMJe.
Silent auction benefits art education in Santa Fe Public Schools
ARTsmart, a visual arts education nonprofit focused on public schools in Northern New Mexico, is hosting an online silent auction of painted ceramic plates produced by local artists and students in Santa Fe Public Schools.
Bidding ends at 5 p.m. June 12.
Proceeds go to the Visiting Artist Project in Santa Fe Public Schools and to The Life Link, a housing, mental health and substance abuse recovery nonprofit.
The plates are on display in the windows at the Santa Fe Community Gallery and the Convention Center.
Those interested in bidding can do so at cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=artsmart.
Santa Fe Community College announces fall semester registration, Memorial Day closure
Santa Fe Community College and the Higher Education Center will be closed Memorial Day.
Summer classes begin June 7.
In the fall, students taking between 12 and 18 credit hours will be charged tuition for only 12 credit hours — that's $588 per term for in-state, in-district students or $732 for in-state, out-of-district students. Additional credit hours will be charged at the regular rate.
Because of declining COVID-19 rates and increasing vaccination rates, students can expect to see more in-person classes in the fall, school officials said.
Registration for fall classes begins June 2 and the semester begins Aug. 23. Students can learn more about how to register at sfcc.edu/look-for-a-credit-class.
Students sought for engineering machine technologies program
Santa Fe Community College, in collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory, is looking for students interested in joining the engineering machine technologies program to gain skills necessary to become an entry-level machinist.
Applications are due June 11 for the next cohort, with classes beginning Aug. 23. The program focuses on machining, manufacturing, safety, layout, and planning and programming. Those accepted into the program will also learn about engineering design and gain skills in computer-aided modeling.
The program covers tuition costs for those accepted, offers a paid internship opportunity at Los Alamos National Laboratory and will help initiate security clearances for those interested in working at the lab. Participants may be able to convert to employees at the lab upon completion of the 62-credit hour program.
Western Governors University is offering a military appreciation scholarship
Military personnel, their spouses and veterans are invited to apply for the military appreciation scholarship, credited at up to $2,500 at Western Governors University, an online college that serves students in New Mexico and other Western states.
Th scholarship is open to new and enrolling students at the school and will be credited to student accounts at $625 per six-month term. Scholarships are awarded based on several criteria, including academic record and financial need. Tuition at WGU is typically around $7,000.
Those interested can apply at bit.ly/3p7POH4.
