Wildfire crews have completed a hand line around a lightning-sparked blaze that ignited Wednesday near the Chamisa Trailhead on Hyde Park Road, the Santa Fe National Forest announced.
Rainfall is predicted for the area where the half-acre Gabaldon Fire is burning, forest officials said in a news release.
"Monsoon precipitation has been more abundant this year compared to last year’s 'non-soon' season," the news release said, adding the rain is keeping fires small.
Another small fire was ignited by lightning this week in the Pecos Wilderness southeast of Chimayó. The Sarca Fire, which started Monday, was 2.6 acres Thursday.
